Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025: Everything To Look Out For

Ah, the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s an unquestionable highlight of the annual car calendar, an event that satisfies pretty much every facet of automotive curiosity. It’s also only gaining popularity as an alternative to the traditional motor show, with more and more manufacturers using it as an opportunity to give new models their world premieres, or run them in public for the first time.

That’s no different for 2025, with some very big debuts happening in Lord March’s enormous back garden between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 July. Here’s a round-up of what each manufacturer is up to, plus a few other highlights of the event. We'll be keeping it updated ahead of the Festival's kick-off next week.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Valhalla

We likely won’t be getting any world debuts from Aston, but FoS will be the first chance to see a couple of its major new models running in public – the Valhalla hybrid supercar and the uprated DBX S performance SUV.

Not as new, but still likely just as crowd-pleasing, will be the Valkyrie, as well as its racing Le Mans Hypercar derivative, both of which will be bringing some good old-fashioned V12 noise to the hill.

BMW

BMW M2 CS

We’re not expecting anything brand new from BMW this year, but it’ll be running some of its latest models and concepts up the hill. These include the Vision Driving Experience, a prototype being used to hone the powertrain and chassis tech set to be included in its future EVs, and the new M2 CS. The jaw-dropping Speedtop concept will be on display, too.

Moving away from the present and future and into the past, BMW is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series with multiple historic racing versions of the model running up the hill, while the beastly BMW-powered Brabham BT52 F1 car is joining in the sport’s 75th birthday celebrations.

Formula 1

Brawn BGP 001 at FoS | Drew Gibson

Thanks to its usual slot the week after the British Grand Prix, Formula 1 always has a massive presence at FoS, but this year, it’s set to be even bigger as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary.

That means you can expect a huge range of F1 machinery lined up to take on the hill. These will span from the era before there was even an official F1 World Championship, right up to the present day.

Naturally, plenty of the sport’s past and present stars will be in attendance too, including no fewer than seven world champions: Nigel Mansell, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Alain Prost, Mika Häkkinen, Jacques Villeneuve and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Other big names confirmed to be attending include current drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, and multiple race winners including Jacky Ickx, Gerhard Berger and Mark Webber.

Rounding out the F1 star power, three of the most influential and successful designers in the history of the sport will also be there – Gordon Murray, Adrian Newey and Ross Brawn.

Gordon Murray Automotive

GMA T.50 and Gordon Murray T.1

Gordon Murray is playing a very big role at FoS this year. For starters, Murray’s work in motorsports and road car design will be celebrated with this year’s monumental Central Feature sculpture, so expect to see some rather special machinery mounted in an improbable fashion outside Goodwood House.

We also originally expected GMA to unveil a hardcore, lightweight version of its ‘junior’ T.33 supercar. However, in a recent press release, the company said that it “took the decision to streamline its product launch plans, revising the timeline for the next generation of the GMA T.33 to fall after the peaks of summertime activity.” Instead, it says, its focus at FoS will be on celebrating 60 years of Murray’s car designs.

Murray himself will be in attendance, too, with plenty of his road and race machinery both on display and running up the hill.

Honda

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition

Honda’s set to have a sizeable presence. It’ll be waving goodbye to one sporty model and saying hello to another, as both the Civic Type R Ultimate Edition and new Prelude get dynamic debuts. Elsewhere, it’ll launch a new EV city car concept called the Super EV, which it promises will be fun to drive. Colour us intrigued.

Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser

The big draw from Hyundai will be the world debut of the much-anticipated Ioniq 6 N. It’s the follow-up to the Ioniq 5 N, perhaps the first electric car that’s genuinely brilliant enough to drive to mix it with the best petrol-powered performance cars. There’s a lot riding on the 6, then, but we have little doubt that it’ll be just as impressive.

Lanzante

Lanzante 95-59 teaser

McLaren specialist Lanzante, based just down the road from Goodwood, will use FoS to debut the 95-59, a limited-run hypercar inspired by the McLaren F1 and its victory at Le Mans 30 years ago (in 1995, with the number 59 car – see what they did there?).

We know it’s going to sit on McLaren underpinnings and feature a three-seater layout with a central driving position, much like the F1 and GMA T.50.

MG

MG IM6 teaser

The reborn MG has been a big presence at FoS over the last few years, and that’s not set to change anytime soon. This year, it’s revealing what we think is the European version of the IM6, a Tesla Model 3-rivalling electric crossover which could pack up to 767bhp.

There’s also a new version of the Cyberster EV roadster coming, dubbed the Cyberster Black, although it looks like it’ll essentially be just a new paint job.

Mini

Nothing new to expect from Mini this year, but apparently you’ll be able to get a free haircut on its stand. Which is handy, if nothing else.

Toyota

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance Package

No big new debuts to speak of from Toyota this year, but it’s running a tantalising selection of racing machinery up the hill, including the GR Yaris Rally1 and Rally2 cars, a classic Group A ST185 Celica GT-Four, and its successful Hilux Dakar racer.

Also featuring at the Festival will be a GR Yaris with the new Aero Performance Package, a suite of upgrades originally only confirmed for Japan and mainland Europe. The fact it’s being displayed at a big UK event like FoS gives us hope it’ll soon hop the channel and come over here too, though.

Can I still get tickets?

Yep, but you’d better be quick. As we write this, only Thursday tickets remain on general sale. You can still get in on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the remaining tickets are only open to members of Goodwood’s Road Racing Club Fellowship, which comes with an extra £89 annual membership fee.