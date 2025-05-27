This Is The Alpine A390, The French Brand’s Most Powerful Car Yet

Right, Alpine is finally done with concepts and teasers. After seemingly an eternal marketing campaign to tell you that yes, an A390 is coming, it has finally revealed the production version of the EV.

It’s the most powerful car the brand has produced yet, with the Alpine A390 GTS producing 463bhp and 596lb ft of torque from a tri-motor setup – one on the front axle, and two at the back. That’ll allow for 0-62mph to be blasted in 3.9 seconds, matching the A110 R sports car – and with 532 litres of boot space.

Yes, yes, we know, it’s an electric crossover in 2025, so we really shouldn’t be amazed by how quickly it can accelerate. More importantly, will it corner like an Alpine despite being a five-seater that weighs a hefty 2,121kg?

Alpine A390, rear

To try and make sure it does, it’s coming with an Alpine Active Torque Vectoring system. That’ll first balance power between the front and rear axles before the two rear motors work to distribute power left and right, depending on where grip is most needed.

Alpine also says that 2.1-tonne weight is distributed 49:51 front-to-rear, which should help it feel balanced.

As with the A290 hatchback, Alpine has also worked with Michelin to develop specific tyres for the A390 as well. The grippest will be a set of Pilot Sport 4S A39s, while PS EVs and Cross Climates are available optionally too.

Alpine A390, interior

Stopping power comes courtesy of six-piston callipers on the front axle gripping 365mm discs, although no official word on how big those on the rear are. Tape measures out when we get a chance to drive it, then.

As for making it feel like an Alpine in that immeasurable way that brings out the endorphins, there are a few techy attempts to do so. A pair of selectable ‘Alpine Drive Sounds’ attempts to fill the void left by not having an engine under the bonnet, while you’ve also got an F1-style recharge button on the steering wheel to play with, which adjusts the level of regen. Oh, and an Overtake button to summon max power, which will be handy merging onto the M1.

It looks pretty Alpine inside too, largely down to the A110-style centre console with buttons for drive selection. A 12.3-inch digital display serves as an instrument cluster, with a central 12-inch display for infotainment. These run the same Google-based software we’ve seen on plenty of recent Renault models, albeit with an Alpine-specific telemetry app and those Gran Turismo licence test-style challenges we’ve seen on the A290 already.

Alpine A390, top view

Go for the GT (with its lesser 395bhp output) and you’ll be getting the standard part-Alcantara seats, though going for a GTS brings a nifty set of Sabelt nappa leather-upholstered sports seats, which you can opt to have with carbon inserts on the back. We wouldn’t recommend this if you have particularly kicky children.

No word yet on UK pricing or availability for the Alpine A390. Orders will be opening in Q4 this year, so you might just get one in time for Christmas.