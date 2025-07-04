The Land Rover Defender OCTA Black Lives Up To Its Name

Had your attention caught by the rave reviews the Land Rover Defender OCTA has received, but putting off placing an order because simply not enough of the car is finished in black? Get your wallet out, because there’s a new version available. It’s called the Defender OCTA Black, and it’s a Defender OCTA… but black.

Specifically, it’s Narvik Black, the same shade as the recently revealed Range Rover Sport SV Black. This, says LR, is the “truest black” in the manufacturer’s paint palette. It has a gloss finish as standard, but there’s an optional matt paint protection film available.

Defender OCTA Black - side detail

It’s not just the bodywork that’s black, though. Landy’s clearly received a job lot of black paint because – deep breath – the front and rear scuff plates, the towing eyes, the exhaust tips, exhaust silencer, exhaust centre box, the Land Rover badge on the grille, and even the electronically deployable tow bar are finished in the shade.

The wheels? Yep, they’re black, regardless of whether you spec the 20-inch forged items wrapped in all-terrain tyres, or the bigger 22-inch ones with more road-friendly rubber.

Defender OCTA Black - interior

Guess what colour the interior is? No, you’re wrong – it’s black. Specifically, the seats are trimmed in a combination of leather and a posh Kvadrat wool blend, both finished in Ebony. The Defender’s signature dashboard-spanning exposed metal beam is black too, although some elements are Carpathian Grey, just to stop this thing from turning into an actual black hole and accidentally consuming the entire universe.

Outside of its presumably extremely difficult to keep clean aesthetic, it’s as you were with the regular OCTA – 626bhp BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, tricksy hydraulically cross-linked suspension, 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds and some of the most physics-defyingly hilarious handling we’ve ever experienced in an SUV.

Defender OCTA Black - interior

In news unrelated to the OCTA Black, but quite appropriate for something noisy, British and in-yer-face, Land Rover has also announced that Oasis is using a fleet of Defenders as transport on their massively anticipated world tour that kicks off in Cardiff tonight. Mad for it, rkid, etc, etc.