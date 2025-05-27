The BMW M2 CS Gains 49bhp, Loses 30kg, Costs £87k

Last week, we got a first look at the new BMW M2 CS. Literally just that, mind you – a look. BMW showed us some pictures of the car, but didn’t tell us anything about it. That’s just changed, as the company’s given us full details on the new faster, lighter version of the littlest M car.

The headline-grabbing changes come in the engine department. BMW has uncorked an extra 49bhp and 37lb ft from the M2’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six, lifting its output to 523bhp and 479lb ft. They’re the same figures you get from the latest M3 Competition.

BMW M2 CS - side

That car’s all-wheel drive, though – the M2 CS remains rear-wheel drive only, but it’ll still hit 62mph in 3.8 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the standard car) and top out at 188mph. That’s in conjunction with the only gearbox available, an eight-speed auto – there’s no three-pedal option here, unlike the standard M2.

The jump in performance comes not only by way of more power but less weight, too. The CS gets standard lightweight forged alloy wheels, and a host of exterior parts made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic. That includes the roof, rear diffuser and boot lid, which is topped off by a new, bigger ducktail spoiler.

BMW M2 CS - interior

Said spoiler, along with the wheels and the new, more minimalist kidney grilles and matt black front spoiler, are the easiest ways of earning your spotter’s badge should you encounter a CS in the wild. Step inside and you’ll find more carbon on the centre console and a pair of new front bucket seats (carbon, obvs), plus many, many CS badges to remind you that yes, you are special.

Finally, BMW’s M boffins have further tweaked the M2’s already exceptional chassis. The CS sits 8mm lower than standard, and gets a specific tune for the springs, dampers and various chassis control systems.

BMW M2 CS - rear

The stability control and balls-to-the-wall M Dynamic drive mode have also been fettled, as have the steering, diff and brakes. High-performance M Compound brakes are standard, and buyers can choose three different tyre compounds – track tyres are standard, but more road-friendly sports tyres are free of charge, while so-called ‘ultra-track’ tyres are a cost option.

On the subject of cost, the M2 CS will set you back a minimum of £86,800. That’s rather a lot for the smallest M car BMW makes, but then what did you expect? It’s to be sold as a limited run, although BMW hasn’t confirmed how many it plans to make, and the first UK cars will arrive in late summer.