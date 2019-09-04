Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
The makers of Citroens and Peugeots, fresh from buying Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, have agreed to merge with Fiat Chrysler
Specialist Land Rover tuning and race-preparation outfit Bowler has been snapped up by Land Rover itself, integrating into the SVO division
Honda’s parts department has come up with a programme to give the S2000 a new lease of life, potentially testing customer demand for a new model – or so we hope
Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs
The legendary McLaren F1 designer told us that he took his own A110 to pieces in order to benchmark it against his incoming T.50 hypercar
The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?
6 Underground is a typically OTT film from director Michael Bay, but it's probably worth watching just for the cars...
SUV sales growth, particularly among the mainstream brands, is as a whole slowing to a stop, and other factors could combine to push car makers to start thinking about estates again
When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles
One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini
The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark
As if the V8 TDI in the latest Volkswagen Touareg wan’t powerful enough, ABT has cranked it up to 11 with new peaks for power and torque, and there’s even a warranty
Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”