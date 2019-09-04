or register
Track-Only Version Of Gordon Murray's T.50 Hypercar Confirmed
  1. Land Rover Has Bought Off-Road Racing Specialist Bowler 4 comments
  2. FCA And PSA Have Agreed A Full Merger 10 comments

Latest

FCA And PSA Have Agreed A Full Merger

The makers of Citroens and Peugeots, fresh from buying Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, have agreed to merge with Fiat Chrysler

News 10 comments
Land Rover Has Bought Off-Road Racing Specialist Bowler

Specialist Land Rover tuning and race-preparation outfit Bowler has been snapped up by Land Rover itself, integrating into the SVO division

News 4 comments
The 9000rpm Honda S2000 Is Back... Sort Of

Honda’s parts department has come up with a programme to give the S2000 a new lease of life, potentially testing customer demand for a new model – or so we hope

News 7 comments
The New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS Is Lower And Faster Than Ever

Porsche has dropped, boosted and otherwise enhanced the Macan GTS, making it the most driver-focused of the brand’s small SUVs

News 6 comments
Gordon Murray Liked His Alpine A110 So Much, He Took It Apart

The legendary McLaren F1 designer told us that he took his own A110 to pieces in order to benchmark it against his incoming T.50 hypercar

News 2 comments
The Honda Civic Type R TC Is A Box-Ready Racer For $90k

The latest race-ready Civic is built for American Touring Car races, and surely will be one of the angriest-looking cars on the grid. What do you think of it?

News 9 comments
Ryan Reynold's Latest Film Is Weirdly Full Of Amazing Super Saloons

6 Underground is a typically OTT film from director Michael Bay, but it's probably worth watching just for the cars...

News 7 comments
Exploring The World’s Coolest Autonomous Car
Reviews 3 comments Community pick
Features 2020 Honda NSX Review: The Supercar For A Future That Never Happened
Slow SUV Growth And Profit Targets Could Spark A Wagon Revival

SUV sales growth, particularly among the mainstream brands, is as a whole slowing to a stop, and other factors could combine to push car makers to start thinking about estates again

Blog 18 comments
The Porsche Taycan Turbo's Range Is Only 201 Miles According To The EPA

When the Porsche Mission E concept was revealed, Porsche claimed a maximum range of around 300 miles, but the US EPA emissions test found its range to be 201 miles

News 16 comments
A V8 Audi RS5 Is A Slice Of German Muscle For The Price Of A Fiesta

One of Germany’s most handsome cars of the last decade used to have a glorious high-revving 4.2-litre V8, and you could own one for the price of a modern supermini

Used Cars 18 comments
Porsche Has Made A Star Wars Spaceship For Some Reason

The Pegasus is a collaboration between Porsche and Lucasfilm, and it looks fast enough to pull the ears off a gundark

News 6 comments
The ABT VW Touareg TDI Is Tuned to Nearly 500bhp And 1000Nm

As if the V8 TDI in the latest Volkswagen Touareg wan’t powerful enough, ABT has cranked it up to 11 with new peaks for power and torque, and there’s even a warranty

News 9 comments
Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’

Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”

News 14 comments

