Liquid Carbon Spec Makes The Ford Mustang GTD (Very Slightly) Lighter

If you were wondering how much all the paint plus some of the sheet metal in the doors of the new Ford Mustang GTD weighed, then a) you should probably go outside a bit more, and b) you now have an answer: about 5.9kg.

That’s the weight that’s been lost with the newly-unveiled Liquid Carbon spec for the upcoming GT3 RS-fighting Mustang, which does away with all the exterior paint and replaces some of that sheet metal with bonded carbon fibre.

Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon - side detail

Admittedly, 6kg isn’t a huge amount to shout about in any car, let alone one that, according to EPA documentation uncovered earlier this year, weighs 1970kg to begin with, but forget about that – doesn’t the GTD look even more menacing than usual with its carbon bodywork left bare?

Elsewhere, the Liquid Carbon gets a unique interior trim combo, with black leather and suede offset by stitching picked out in Hyper Green.

Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon - interior

Other than that, it’s as we’ve seen with the various derivatives of the GTD unveiled so far. A brief reminder of those vital statistics: 5.2-litre supercharged V8, 815bhp, 664lb ft of torque, a 202mph top speed with the Performance Pack optioned, highly clever spool-valve variable dampers, and an eye-watering £315,000 starting price in the UK.

The Liquid Carbon, meanwhile, joins a few other appearance packages offered in addition to the standard spec GTD: there’s also the Carbon Series, offering less paint than normal but more than this one, and the Spirit of America, which politely takes you aside and asks you what the f*** a kilometre is.

Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon - rear

Will the Liquid Carbon’s minuscule weight saving help the GTD reclaim its title of fastest American car around the Nürburgring from the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X? Probably not, but if you wanted a bare-bodied GTD, you now have a far less damaging way to do it than breaking out the paint stripper. The first one’s set to land with its buyer in October.