Dodge Unveiling ‘New Muscle’ Tomorrow: Could It Be A V8 Charger?

Dodge is promising a big new reveal in Detroit tomorrow – could it be the long-rumoured return of the V8 Charger?
Dodge Charger, Hemi V8
Dodge Charger, Hemi V8

It’s fair to say that the new Dodge Charger hasn’t exactly set the muscle car world alight since being unveiled last year. Only available either as an EV or with a twin-turbo straight-six, the battery-powered car in particular has been struggling, but the model’s biggest problem in the eyes of long-time Dodge fans is the absence of any V8 versions. That could be about to change, though.

Things have changed dramatically at Dodge and at the North American branch of its parent company, Stellantis, since the new Charger was unveiled last year. Back then, the company’s beloved Hemi V8 was living on borrowed time, with plans to phase it out entirely well in motion, much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.

Dodge Charger saloon and coupe
Dodge Charger saloon and coupe

Those plans were thought to have been largely backed by now-former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, and allegedly went against the wishes of many others at the company. Since Tavares left that role, the company’s US brands have made almost complete 180s.

The Hemi has returned to the Ram pickup after a year’s absence, and plans have been announced to relaunch the almost-dormant SRT performance badge, complete with a teaser underscored by rumbly V8 noises.

Hemi V8
Hemi V8

Amid all this, rumours of the reinvigorated Hemi being installed in the new Charger have been bubbling away, and now Dodge is teasing the arrival of ‘new muscle’ at the Roadkill Nights event in Detroit tomorrow, Friday 8 August.

While nothing’s confirmed, everything would seem to point to a V8-powered Charger being unveiled at the show. Should it happen, it would be quite the turnaround – as recently as last December, Dodge was adamant that a Hemi version of the car would never happen, both for brand image and practical engineering reasons. Still, with the speed at which the brand has been trying to turn around its image, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if it’s found a solution.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Bugatti’s Latest One-Off Is Here, And It’s Named After A Horse
Bugatti Brouillard - front
News
Callum Designs Shows Off Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake Concept
Callum VC25 rendering - side
News
Random: Suzuki Has Sold Its 10 Millionth Wagon R
Suzuki Wagon R+
News
The Hypercar-Fast Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Costs 911 Turbo Money
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Quali Silver Limited Edition - front
News
Dodge Unveiling ‘New Muscle’ Tomorrow: Could It Be A V8 Charger?
Dodge Charger, Hemi V8
News
Ringbrothers Readying Astonishing Aston Martin DBS Restomod
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving