The latest crop of hypercars haven’t exactly had names to inspire wonderment and awe, have they? F80, W1, T.50… sounds like the sort of things you’d be lining up to buy at Curry’s, not from Ferrari, McLaren and Gordon Murray. Thankfully, you can always rely on a particularly unhinged band of Swedes to inject some much needed theatre into the hypercar world: meet the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear. Oh yes.

It’s based on the Jesko, and like that car, its name is a tribute to Jesko von Koenigsegg, father of company founder Christian. You see, von Koenigsegg senior liked to race horses in his spare time, and his favourite steed of all – the one with which he entered his last ever race – was named Sadair’s Spear.

Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - side

It’s named after a horse, then, and appropriately, it has rather a lot of them. Uprated airflow and cooling and a tweaked calibration see the regular Jesko’s 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produce an extra 20bhp, up to 1282bhp. Well, that is if you feed it the stuff you tend to find in petrol stations.

Pump the tank full of E85, made mostly from old corn crops, and you get a mighty 1603bhp, 25 more than a ‘regular’ Jesko running on the same jungle juice.

Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - rear detail

Elsewhere, Sadair’s Spear features much of the same mind-bending engineering as its base car. Koenigsegg’s extra ‘Triplex’ rear damper for extra cornering stability is present and correct, as is its nine-speed flywheel-less ‘Light Speed’ dual-clutch gearbox.

Where Koenigsegg’s really gone to town is on the aero. That much should be apparent from the gigantic rear wing, with spars stretching right from behind the cockpit along the elongated rear end. There are new front canards, louvres and bonnet vents too, with an extra Gurney flap on the bonnet.

Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - interior

No word on how much extra downforce this all adds, but at Sweden’s Gotland Ring circuit, Sadair’s Spear immediately chipped 1.1 seconds off the lap record set by the already quite serious Jesko Attack.

That’s not all down to the aero, mind you. Sadair’s Spear also weighs around 35kg less than a Jesko, bringing the kerb weight handily under 1.4 tonnes by our maths. That’s achieved via a new lightweight centre console, slimmed-down carbon fibre seats, lightened suspension, a full set of seven-spoke carbon wheels, and ditching some of the sound deadening. It helps push the bhp-to-kg ratio well beyond the landmark one-to-one mark Koenigsegg achieved a decade ago with the aptly-named 1:1.

Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - side, doors open

Despite that, though, Sadair’s Spear is still road legal, and there are nods to usability. It has full USB connectivity, wireless phone charging, and even parking cameras. They’ll come in very handy with those wheels.

“Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg—an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence. This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable,” said Christian von Koenigsegg.

Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - rear

There’s no point in us asking if you want one – of course you do. But you can’t have one, unless you happen to be one of the 30 people who staked a claim on one of the production Sadair’s Spears long before Joe Public got to see it. Still, the mere knowledge that a car called Sadair’s Spear exists is good enough for us.