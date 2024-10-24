Lexus LFR: Everything We Know About The Lexus LFA Successor

We're getting ever closer to all being revealed about Toyota's rumoured Lexus LFA successor. Hype has been ramping up throughout 2024 as prototypes have been spotted hammering around the world's racetracks.

We know the car’s set to be a front-engined coupe, likely powered by a twin-turbo V8, and that it’s rumoured to be badged as the Lexus LFR, but besides that, details are still murky. We’ve pieced together everything we know about this mysterious project below.

The racing version

Toyota GR GT3 concept - rear

The whole reason this car exists is that Toyota needs a new GT3 race car. GT3 – pretty much the most popular ruleset for sports car racing around the world – requires its cars to be based on road-going machines. Toyota’s current entry, the Lexus RC-F GT3, is getting on a bit – it’s been racing since 2017 and is based on a road car that’s now 10 years old.

The thing is, Toyota or Lexus don’t currently have much else in their stable that would work as a platform – the Lexus LC is probably too big, and the GR Supra is likely approaching the end of its lifecycle.

It appears, then, that Toyota has decided to follow the example set by the Maserati MC12 and second-generation Ford GT – producing a road car with the express purpose of having something to base the race car on.

We’ve already had a glimpse at what it might look like when Toyota showed off the GR GT3 concept in 2022. Since then, that concept’s popped up at a couple of events wearing Lexus badges, and right now, most rumours point to the final car being called the Lexus LFR.

The racing version has been spotted testing at tracks in Europe and Japan, and although it’s hard to get a handle on details, it looks broadly similar to the concept. Its exhaust note seems to all but confirm that it’ll use a twin-turbo V8, too.

The road version

GT3 rules mean a road-going version of this car is pretty much a done deal, and there have been various hints that it’s coming, too. In 2022, Toyota filed patent drawings in Europe of the GR GT3 concept, shorn of its enormous rear wing but still wearing some very aggressive aero lower down.

Earlier this year, it also trademarked the name 'GR GT', creating rumours that this might be the car's name, but Lexus LFR now seems the more likely candidate.

More recently, in summer 2024, a wingless version of the GR GT3 prototype was spotted running around Fuji Speedway, prompting suggestions that this was the road car. Some rumours suggest that the production version’s V8 will have some hybrid assistance.

Then, in autumn 2024, another possible roadgoing prototype – this time sporting a wing – was seen by Carscoops at the Nürburgring. It apparently clocked the car moving off silently from standstill, adding further fuel to the rumours that the road car will be a hybrid.

The Electrified Sport Concept

Complicating matters somewhat is another concept car, revealed at the end of 2021. Called the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept, it was one of 15 electric concept cars debuted by Toyota in one go.

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept

With its long-bonneted, cab-rearward proportions and slender lighting designs, it’s visually similar to the GR GT3 concept, although clearly a totally different design.

At the time, Toyota hinted that most of these concepts were previewing production cars, although only one has come to light in full EV form so far – the bZ4X crossover – and we know the company is hesitant about going all-in on electric power. It’s nevertheless spurred no shortage of rumours that a fully electric Lexus supercar is on the way.

Whether this is still happening, and whether it’s happening alongside the LFR, is entirely unclear. If it is under development, it’s likely to be much further off than the V8 car.

When will we see the LFR?

Currently, it’s expected that the racing version of the LFR will be ready for the start of the 2026 racing season. A logical competition debut for it would be that year’s 24 Hours of Daytona, which takes place in either late January or early February every year.

We’ll probably see the car before then, so hopefully, all our questions about the LFR will be answered by the end of next year.