Manthey’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is A Shark-Finned ‘Ring Monster

When the Mercedes-AMG One set a 6:29.090 lap around the Nürburgring in September, it left Manthey Racing’s take on the 991 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a near-10-second gap to make up. Clearly, Manthey has not taken this well – and now it’s responding.

This is its new kit for the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and oh lord, just look at that fin.

Manthey Racing 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, front 3/4

Granted, we’re not expecting this car to go out and beat the AMG One’s time, after all, the base GT3 RS ‘only’ managed 6:44.848 around the same track and this does without extra power. It should at least give it something to fear down the line, though.

Along with the Le Mans-style rear fin, the aerodynamics of the car have had a serious overhaul. The front end gets an extended splitter and carbon fibre canards ahead of the wheel arches, while the stock rear wing is swapped out for an even bigger one with extended end plates. It does keep the drag reduction system, however.

Manthey Racing 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, diffuser

Oh, and you’ve probably noticed those aerodisc wheel covers for the rear wheels and the gigantic diffuser hanging out of the car’s arse. All-in, the Manthey kit allows the GT3 RS to produce over 1,000kg of downforce at 177mph. We suspect that may come very much in handy around Flugplatz, then.

Changes don’t stop with the aerodynamics. The rear window has been swapped out for a carbon fibre panel which weighs 25 per cent lighter than the OEM polycarbonate unit, and there’s been a significant reworking of the suspension for track use. This includes new shock absorbers and stiffer spring rate settings. Stopping power has been uprated courtesy of new brake pads and steal-sheathed brake lines.

Manthey Racing 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, rear 3/4

We can only guess how much faster the Manthey GT3 RS will end up around the ‘Ring. For some context, its GT2 RS package knocked eight seconds off the standard car’s time – so something not dissimilar to that is possible.

More exciting still, a 992.2 GT2 RS is anticipated at some point using GT3 RS bodywork with a hybrid engine from the Turbo. Maybe that could be the car Manthey comes for the record with…

If you’re lucky enough to own a 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, you can take your car to Porsche from January and have the Manthey kit added, with pricing from £99,999 excluding fitting.