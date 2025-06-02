McLaren 750S Le Mans Edition Brings The Downforce

30 years ago this year, the McLaren F1 upset the endurance racing establishment by becoming the first production-based car in decades to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, well into the era when the GT racers were theoretically supposed to play second fiddle to the purpose-built prototypes.

Sounds like a good excuse for a special edition, then, although the McLaren 750S Le Mans is a bit more than a usual stickers-and-plaque job. It brings a new High Downforce Kit to the supercar, developed by McLaren’s Special Operations division and said to increase downforce by 10 per cent over the standard car.

McLaren 750S Le Mans - rear

It consists of a new active carbon fibre rear wing and, at the front, a bigger carbon fibre splitter. The under-wing panel, meanwhile, gets some extra louvres.

As well as the extra downforce, the Le Mans edition gets new five-spoke wheels inspired by the ones worn by that 1995 Le Mans-winning F1, plus gold brake callipers, a roof scoop in gloss black carbon fibre, a titanium finish for the exhaust pipes and some subtle Le Mans branding (none of it, sadly, bearing the name of a Tokyo-based clinic specialising in enhancing the length of certain body parts). The exterior can be finished in a choice of Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange paint.

McLaren 750S Le Mans - interior

On the inside, meanwhile, there’s a similar choice of two colours for the Alcantara-trimmed bucket seats – Dove Grey or McLaren Orange. It also looks like there’s a choice to upgrade to a pair of ultra-lightweight Senna-style seats. Obligatory Le Mans branding can be found on the headrests, floormats and on a dedicated plaque, because what special edition is complete without a plaque?

What you don’t get are any changes to the 750S’ 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Mind you, with 740bhp, a 2.8-second 0-62mph time and a 206mph top speed, it was hardly crying out for more performance (although whether the extra downforce affects those numbers hasn’t been confirmed).

McLaren 750S Le Mans - side

McLaren plans to build just 50 examples of the 750S Le Mans, with pricing unconfirmed. It arrives a couple of years ahead of the company once again going for top honours at the 24-hour race, with a new top-flight LMDh racer arriving in 2027. This year, meanwhile, a pair of 750S GT3s will be running in the production-based class, but unless something very weird happens, don’t expect them to be challenging for the overall title on 14 and 15 June.