The Hyundai RN24 Is Part Ioniq 5 N, Part WRC Car, All Sideways

Sad as we are about the European demise of the wonderful i20 and i30 N, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – the brand’s first proper performance EV – is a mightily impressive thing, and one of the only cars to convince us that something powered by batteries can be just as fun as something powered by petrol. If this, the Hyundai RN24, hints at where Hyundai’s future performance EVs will go, then consider us along for the ride.

Described as a ‘Rolling Lab’ for high-performance EVs, it takes the platform and 641bhp dual-motor powertrain from the Ioniq 5 N and chops a whole load out of the chassis for a 340mm shorter wheelbase. Hyundai compares the prototype’s length to its i20 N WRC car – and that’s not the only similarity with its top-flight rally machine. It estimates that this powertrain in this shortened, lightened body makes for 0-62mph in under 3.4 seconds and a 149mph top speed.

Hyundai RN24 - front detail

The underpinnings of the car feature extra-stiff subframes and WRC-spec dampers, and it also comes with the rally car’s Powertrain Drive Control system, adapted for an EV application. This allows the driver to finely tweak things like the sensitivity of the throttle and regen braking, and the balance of torque between each individual wheel.

Also borrowed from the manufacturer’s rally efforts is the experimental e-handbrake. Recently tested in a special stage situation on the rally car, it effectively does the same job as a rally-style hydraulic handbrake – i.e. initiates massive, smoke billowing skids – but saves weight by doing away with the hydraulic system and doing everything electronically.

Hyundai RN24 - rear detail

Pilfered from a different kind of motorsport is the rear wing, which comes from the Elantra N TCR touring car. Other than that, though, you can’t help but notice that the rest of the bodywork is fairly… minimal. In fact, the upper half of the RN24 is little more than an open exoskeleton roll cage.

What is there, though – those slender, pixel-inspired front and rear lights, not to mention the overall upright, boxy stance – looks awfully familiar. Is this some 641bhp, drift-happy version of the adorable little Inster?

Hyundai RN24 - front

Probably not, but Hyundai says that lessons learned from the RN24 will help make its next generation of performance EVs smaller and lighter. Given that weight is the enemy of fun, and also a defining factor in the vast majority of new EVs, that can only be a good thing.