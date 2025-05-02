Singer’s Latest Reimagined Porsche 911 Is A Gorgeous ’80s Throwback

You’re probably more than familiar with the work of Singer Vehicle Design by now. Its ‘Reimagined’ Porsche 911s are pretty much entirely responsible for the deluge of restomodded, backdated and overhauled bum-engined cars from Stuttgart that have been flooding the internet for the last few years.

Always keen to stay ahead of the curve, though, Singer has started expanding beyond its original ‘Classic’ models in recent years, tapping into other parts of Porsche’s history, and its latest work draws inspiration from the decade when the 911 was at its most aspirational – the 1980s.

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - front

Back then, it was possible to order a contemporary ‘G-Series’ 911 with a naturally aspirated Carrera engine but swollen Turbo-style bodywork. Those cars, dubbed the Carrera with Super Sport Equipment, serve as the inspiration for this: the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer. Wordy, we know, but that’s what keeps the lawyers happy.

As with all of Singer’s work, the car starts life as a 964-generation 911 from the late ’80s or early ’90s. We’re pretty sure more of these have been Singer-ified than left standard at this point.

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - engine

The flat-six engine gets a thorough overhaul, getting enlarged to 4.0 litres and fitted with Singer’s own design of four-valve cylinder head, something it developed for the wild DLS a few years ago.

For the Carrera Coupe, though, Singer teamed up with Cosworth to refine it further. It’s the first of Singer’s modified engines to get variable valve timing, and the first naturally aspirated one to pair water-cooled heads with air-cooled cylinders. All this is said to improve driveability and torque delivery while upping power to 414bhp, while the rev sits somewhere north of 8000rpm.

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - interior

A six-speed manual is standard, with the option of a specially optimised version of the gearbox, and owners can also spec an exposed shift linkage, which is one of those things that makes saddos like us go all funny and flushed.

The widened bodywork is full carbon fibre and contains many more delights. There’s a choice of a clean rear deck of a Turbo-look whaletail spoiler. If you so desire, you can order both styles, and get a bespoke flight case to store one set of bodywork when you’re not using it. How the other half live.

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - front

You can also spec a deployable or fixed rear wing, but the best deployable bits are the optional rally-style driving lights that rise up out of the bonnet. Oh yeah. Pop-ups are back.

Singer called on Red Bull Advanced Technologies, makers of the bonkers RB17 hypercar, to develop a chassis reinforcement system that gets applied to the 964’s shell at the beginning of the restoration process. This is just the beginning of the chassis work, though, which also includes the fitment of four-stage electronically-adjustable dampers (which also incorporate an embarrassment-saving nose lift system), carbon ceramic brakes, and new traction and stability control systems with five levels of intervention, ranging from ‘I’ve got you’ to ‘you are so on your own’.

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - interior

The inside is as utterly gorgeous as everything else Singer’s done, with new handmade gauges enhancing the 911’s classic five-dial setup. As is industry standard in restomod-land, buyers can go for pretty much whatever colour and trim combo their imagination can dream up (and their wallets can stretch to).

The two cars here are both specs already ordered by customers, with the pale blue car demonstrating a more touring-focused look, and the bewinged yellow one emphasising sportiness. They’re two of just 100 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singerseses that’ll be built, so if you have vast reserves of cash and want to live out your ultimate ’80s yuppie fantasy, we’d suggest moving quickly. We’d already be in the queue, but we’ve only managed to scrape together a tenner.