Ford Mustang GTD Slashes 5.6 Seconds From Nürburgring Time

“We’ll be back” was Ford’s Schwarzeneggeresque conclusion to its press release when the Mustang GTD became the fastest American production car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year.

Well, it has indeed been back, and just as it promised, the GTD had more to give. 5.613 seconds more, to be precise. That’s the time the hardcore GT3 RS fighter has shaved off its original lap around the fearsome 12.9-mile circuit in its latest visit, as confirmed in a video posted by Ford today.

Its previous 6:57.685 lap meant it was already the first American car to break the seven-minute barrier at the ’Ring, but the new time of 6:52.072 lands the GTD as the eighth-fastest production car ever around the circuit.

More crucially for its track car cred, it comes in faster than several big hitters from Porsche – the old 991 GT3 RS, the facelifted 992 GT3 with a manual, and the pre-facelift version with a PDK. Oh, and something called the 918 Spyder, too.

Ford Mustang GTD - side

Ford hasn’t released much else about the lap yet – sadly, there’s no on-board footage to be enjoyed/terrified by – but it looks like the car was once again piloted by Dirk Müller, whose day job involves racing the Mustang GT3 in the IMSA Sports Car Championship.

Given the box of tricks the GTD is packing, we really shouldn’t be surprised by its ’Ring success. Obviously, there’s the small matter of a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 with 815bhp, but that’s just one part in a play also featuring actors like a full carbon body, DRS-equipped active-aero and semi-active spool valve suspension.

Ford Mustang GTD - rear

We’ll have to wait and see if this is the end of the GTD’s Nürburgring exploits or if Ford reckons it could have even more to give, but it’s likely not the only American car with its eyes on a blistering time. Your move, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.