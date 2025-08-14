Here’s Your Chance To Buy One Of The Rarest Nissan GT-Rs

Rare Nissan GT-Rs are pretty much guaranteed to set auction houses on metaphorical fire these days. Just look at the R33 Nismo 400R, which sold for £700,000 two years ago, or the R34 Z-Tune fetching close to £1.5m back in 2022.

Well, you’ll be able to throw this Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign into that mix soon, provided it actually sells.

We say that, because this isn’t the first time this very car has had an article written about it on this site by yours truly. Back in 2023, the R50 was listed for auction and with an estimate of around £1m – although evidently, for whatever reason, that didn’t sell.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

It’s reappearing on Collecting Cars now, having covered a single extra mile since 2023 to total 120 miles on the clock. Oh, and as part of its new ‘sealed bids’ system, we won’t actually know how much it sells for unless its buyer tells us very nicely. Fair enough.

Anyway, the car. Under the bespoke Italdesign skin, the R50’s hardware is shared with a 2020-spec Nismo R35 GT-R but with even more oomph. The VR38 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 gained uprated pistons, new fuel injectors and a freer-flowing exhaust system to crack power to 710bhp and 575lb ft of torque. Bilstein manually-adjustable dampers rounded out the hardware changes.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

See also Could The Hemi V8 Dodge Charger Be Making A Comeback Tomorrow?

This particular example was the eleventh built in a production run of just 18 cars, despite a plan of 50 – curtailed by a lack of demand, partly with the Covid-19 pandemic hit just as production was beginning.

When new, it would’ve started at €990,000 (approx. £850k) before you started ticking any extras. This one has an optional active wing and some subtle Nismo-style accents, so we suspect its list price would’ve been a fair bit more.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

Although our pick of CC’s new sealed bids listings, it’ll also be joined on the platform by a Lexus LFA, a batch of Ferraris and a curiosity in the Tuthill SCRS – a restomod 993 Porsche 911 paying tribute to a 1974 IROC-competing car.