The 986bhp Brabus Rocket GTC Has Arrived To Make You Lose Your Hat

Faster, wider, louder, redder – this is Brabus’ latest take on the Mercedes SL
Brabus Rocket GTC - front
Brabus Rocket GTC - front

While it may have branched out into Porsches, Rolls-Royces and actual islands, tuned Mercedes are still the core products of Brabus, and among those, its work on the various generations of SL remains some of its most memorable.

Naturally, then, the latest SL – now exclusively available as an AMG-developed model – is ripe for the tuning. Following on from the unexpected delight of seeing it turned into a shooting brake last year, Brabus has now done its thing with the SL in its standard roadster guise: meet the 986bhp Rocket GTC.

Brabus Rocket GTC - side detail
Brabus Rocket GTC - side detail

The mechanical makeup is exactly the same as its clownshoe sibling. Using the 805bhp plug-in hybrid AMG SL63 S E Performance as its base, Brabus has upped the capacity of its twin-turbo V8 from 4.0 to 4.5 litres, and fitted a beefed up crankshaft, pistons and conrods, plus new turbochargers.

All this and a reworked ECU mean the engine alone chucks out 785bhp and a limited 774lb ft of torque. In league with the 201bhp electric motor, peak system output is 986bhp (a nice round 1000ps for those of you in Europe). Brabus also says it can produce up to 1342lb ft of torque, but that’s been held back to 1195 in the car to stop you leaving your gearbox all over the road after a hard launch.

Brabus Rocket GTC - rear
Brabus Rocket GTC - rear

And launching hard you will be, because the Rocket GTC retains its base car’s electronically-controlled all-wheel drive system and nine-speed automatic gearbox. These are the final pieces in a puzzle that sees it hit 62mph in a quoted 2.6 seconds, 124mph in 9.5 seconds, and a top speed of 197mph, at which point any headgear you’d donned for your drive will likely need supergluing to your scalp.

Elsewhere, the Rocket GTC gets a massively widened body, to the extent that it’s now almost two metres across at the rear axle – and it’s all finished in carbon fibre. That extra girth helps accommodate the five-spoke forged Monoblock wheels, complete with carbon aerodiscs.

Brabus Rocket GTC - interior
Brabus Rocket GTC - interior

Incidentally, this particular launch example is officially called the Rocket GTC Deep Red. We’ll leave you to reach your own conclusions as to why. It’s been specified this way by a customer at a price of around €830,000 (approximately £715,000), although we have to assume that if you throw it enough money, Brabus will build you one in pretty much any colour you like. Hope you’re not planning on getting an expensive haircut any time soon.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey, But What Exactly Is It?
Lexus Sport Concept - front
News
Liquid Carbon Spec Makes The Ford Mustang GTD (Very Slightly) Lighter
Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon - front
News
The 986bhp Brabus Rocket GTC Has Arrived To Make You Lose Your Hat
Brabus Rocket GTC - front
News
The Acura RSX Prototype Brings Back Another Coupe Name As An EV Crossover
Acura RSX Prototype - front
News
Brabus Will Give Your Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II 691bhp And Gigantic Wheels
Brabus 700 - front
News
Here’s Your Chance To Buy One Of The Rarest Nissan GT-Rs
Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static