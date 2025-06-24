A New MG EV Is Coming, And It Could Be A 767bhp Tesla Rival

There’s a time when the announcement of a new MG at the Goodwood Festival of Speed might throw up images of some higher-powered version of the TF or a new ZR in your head. Not really the case these days, with the now Chinese-owned brand now building electric crossovers and the hit-and-miss Cyberster.

It’ll be bringing new cars to the FOS this year, and the most intriguing of those from a more mainstream point of view is seemingly a new electric crossover. We know, this is Car Throttle, but let’s take an interest for a moment.

You see, in China and Australia, MG owner SAIC sells cars under the IM brand. Those include the IM L6 saloon and the IM6 crossover, which is widely touted to be the car you see in this gloomy teaser image. Both are aimed a bit more upmarket than MG is, with Tesla in its crosshairs.

MG IM6

Now, whether or not that will see IM arrive as a new brand in the UK or if they will be marketed as MGs here, given the popularity of not-Morris Garages today.

Should that be the case, it could be pretty fast. The IM6 is sold elsewhere as a dual-motor car with as much as 767bhp, and it’d be a surprise if we didn’t get that version in the UK, if only to generate a few headlines (...we appear to have fallen for that one).

According to more relaxed NEDC testing, the IM6 is quoted as offering up to 393 miles on a charge, but expect something much closer to 300 under WLTP conditions as sold in European markets.

We’ll have to wait until FOS kicks off on 10 July to see how accurate that proves to be. Meanwhile, MG has also teased another version of the Cyberster… though it’s unclear what is different about this version from the sole teaser. More power, perhaps?