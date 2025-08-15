Brabus Will Give Your Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II 691bhp And Gigantic Wheels

Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinans with gigantic wheels and supercar-troubling power outputs are, as it turns out, a bit like double-decker buses. They’re pretty much the same size as one, for starters.

But also because you wait ages for one, et cetera, et cetera. For the second time this week, here’s a Series II Cullinan, complete with its, erm, distinctive light-up grille, that’s been given an overhaul by a German tuning house. First it was Novitec, and now it’s the turn of Brabus, which branched out from its core Mercedes tuning activities a while ago.

Brabus 700 - rear

Called simply the Brabus 700, it’s a tiny bit down on power compared to the Novitec overhaul, with 691bhp playing 697 – but really, what’s 6bhp between friends? It’s also a little more sluggish off the line, taking 5.0 seconds to hit 62mph compared to the Novitec’s 4.6, although we remind you that this is still a 2.7-tonne luxury SUV shaped like a collection of massive Lego bricks, so it’s hardly anything to sniff at. Top speed is quite sensibly limited to 155mph.

The power uplift presumably mostly comes from a plug-and-play powerbox, although Brabus says the new stainless steel exhaust system also contributes, as well as making the usually hushed 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 sound a bit more, well, V12-ish.

Brabus 700 - side

Visually, you get a new bodykit topped off by not one but two spoilers out back. A set of carbon fibre arch flares widens it by around 300mm at the rear, and it sits up to 25mm lower than standard thanks to Brabus’ SportXtra adjustable air suspension module. Oh, and naturally, just like the Novitec one, there’s a set of preposterously massive 24-inch wheels, Brabus’ own Monoblock M ‘Platinum Edition’ design.

The interior is, of course, a smorgasbord of quilted leather, carbon fibre and Brabus badges, and can be finished in pretty much any colour you like, as demonstrated by the rather bold ‘Verdant Shadow’ upholstery on this car.

Brabus 700 - interior

Want one? It ain’t gonna come cheap. Including Germany’s 19 per cent VAT, the 700 will set you back almost €915,000, or around £790,000. That’s pretty much two standard Cullinans before you start getting creative with the options, but will they have 24-inch wheels? We think not.