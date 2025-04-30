717bhp Aston Martin DBX S Revealed, Gets Valhalla Turbochargers

Aston’s SUV gets a 20bhp increase in power, as well as lightweight options to cut 47kg from the DBX 707
Aston Martin DBX S, front
Aston Martin DBX S, front

Did you take a look at the Aston Martin DBX 707 and think, ‘That’s great and all, but I don’t know if 697bhp from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 is enough for an SUV’? Well, we have some exceptional news for you.

Meet the Aston Martin DBX S, the most powerful version of the British manufacturer’s biggest car to date.

Aston Martin DBX S, rear
Aston Martin DBX S, rear

Aston has freed an extra 20bhp from the V8, upping power to 717bhp. That comes courtesy of turbochargers taken from the upcoming Valhalla, along with a few other ‘internal improvements’. Torque remains the same at 663lb ft.

Although it’ll match the 707 in the 0-62mph sprint, taking 3.3 seconds, as well as its 193mph top speed, that extra power means it’ll take three-tenths less to reach 124mph from a standstill. 7.2 seconds, in case you wondered.

The DBX S should sound a little more aggressive too, courtesy of a reworked exhaust system. It’s also seen some changes to the mapping of the nine-speed gearbox, with more aggressive changes in Sport and Sport+ modes.

Aston Martin DBX S, front
Aston Martin DBX S, front

If you start ticking the options boxes, you’ll be able to cut 47kg from the standard 2,245kg kerbweight of the DBX S. Those include a single-weave carbon fibre roof, 23-inch magnesium wheels and a polycarbonate front grille.

Other chassis changes are pretty minimal compared with the 707, though the DBX S does have a new faster steering ratio, said to improve responsiveness but also with the added benefit of a half-metre tighter turning circle. In case you were concerned about that in your 717bhp, 2.2-tonne SUV.

If you’re the type to stand around Mayfair watching DBXs attempt said turns while you run a 5,000-follower car spotting Instagram account, you’ll be able to spot the S by its reworked carbon front splitter as well as its new grille design.

Aston Martin DBX S, interior
Aston Martin DBX S, interior

Inside, the DBX S is trimmed in Alcantara as standard on pretty much every conceivable surface. You can opt for a bit of semi-aniline leather if it’s a little garish for you, you may be delighted to know.

Orders are open now for the Aston Martin DBX S, although the manufacturer has yet to publicly list prices. We would expect something along the lines of ‘Quite a lot more than the £208,500 DBX 707’. Put your money down now, and it should arrive in Q4 this year.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

