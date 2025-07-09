Aston Martin Vantage S Gives The Brand’s ‘Entry-Level’ Car 671bhp

It knocks a tenth off the 0-62mph time, and gets a host of chassis and software changes
Aston Martin Vantage S - front
Aston Martin Vantage S - front

We’ve spent quite a lot of time with last year’s heavily updated Aston Martin Vantage, and at no point did we consider that its 656bhp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 was a bit short on grunt. Aston clearly did, though, because it’s just unveiled the 671bhp Vantage S.

Granted, that isn’t a huge extra helping of power, and torque is unchanged at 590lb ft. The coupe’s 0-62mph time drops a tenth from 3.5 to 3.4 seconds, although top speed remains 202mph.

Aston Martin Vantage S - side detail
Aston Martin Vantage S - side detail

The S, though, is as much about bringing marginal changes to the already excellent standard car than making it faster. So, both the hardware and software on the adaptive Bilstein DTX dampers have been fettled for improved front end response, while the rear springs have been slackened off a tiny amount for greater low speed comfort.

Also less stiff than before is the transmission mount, a change that’s said to bring greater refinement in the way the powertrain interacts with the body. It’s not all softer, though – the rear subframe is now directly mounted to the body, doing away with the rubber bushes, with a view to improving steering response.

Aston Martin Vantage S - rear
Aston Martin Vantage S - rear

The suspension’s camber, toe and caster angles have all seen tweaks aimed at sharpening the front end and improving overall stability. Finally, the calibration of the drive-by-wire throttle has been changed for a more natural weight and response.

To earn your Vantage S spotter’s badge, look out for the blades sticking out of the nostrils on the bonnet, which help pull more hot air out of the engine. There’s also a subtle carbon fibre lip spoiler on the rear deck, which adds an extra 44kg of downforce to the car at top speed, contributing to a peak of 111kg. New underbody aero helps achieve this total, too.

Aston Martin Vantage S - interior
Aston Martin Vantage S - interior

Final visual tweaks include some S badges, natch, and an optional set of 21-inch satin black, red-accented Y-spoke wheels. On the inside, meanwhile, there’s an S-specific leather and Alcantara interior trim, while the optional ‘Inspire Sport’ trim brings further changes including a repeating chevron pattern.

Available as both a coupe and Roadster, pricing’s yet to be publicly announced, but the Vantage S is on sale now. Bang an order in quickly, and you should get your car by the end of the year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Aston Martin Vantage S Gives The Brand’s ‘Entry-Level’ Car 671bhp
Aston Martin Vantage S - front
News
The Bentley EXP 15 Is Designed For The World’s Poshest Tailgate Parties
Bentley EXP 15 concept - front
News
The 1025bhp AC GT SuperSport Is For Very Brave People
AC GT SuperSport - front
News
The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster Is A Stretched 852bhp Roadster
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster - front
News
The Ineos Grenadier Just Got Even More Serious About Off-Roading
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster x Letech - front
News
Ferrari Has Built An Extra Daytona SP3 For Charity
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front