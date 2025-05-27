The Bovensiepen Zagato Is A Rebodied BMW M4 From Alpina’s Founding Family

With Alpina set to go in a new direction under BMW ownership, its founder’s sons have launched a new brand
Bovensiepen Zagato - front
Bovensiepen Zagato - front

Things are changing for Alpina, the small German outfit that’s long been making BMWs faster, cooler and stripier. In 2022, the company became a fully-fledged subsidiary of BMW, and its latest model, the 8 Series-based B8 GT, is likely to be the last of the old-school Alpinas before Munich ownership takes it in a new direction.

Fear not if you’re a fan of tuned, lux-ified Beemers, though, because there’s a new name in town: Bovensiepen. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Burkard Bovensiepen, who died in 2023, was the man who founded Alpina back in 1965.

Bovensiepen Zagato - side
Bovensiepen Zagato - side

This new company has been founded by his sons, Andreas and Florian, and it’s even based in Buchloe, the same town where Alpina was born. But while the Bovensiepen brothers look set to continue their father’s legacy of taking BMWs and giving them more power and a boost in luxury, they’re going a little further in the visual department than some pinstripes and multispoke alloys.

Bovensiepen’s first car is simply named the Zagato, the famed Italian styling house handling the rather significant changes made to the styling over its BMW M4 base car. While the head- and tail lights and overall silhouette remain the same, the bodywork has been thoroughly overhauled, with a totally new front end treatment and Zagato’s signature double-bubble roof incorporated.

Bovensiepen Zagato - interior
Bovensiepen Zagato - interior

The fundamentals of the interior are pretty familiar too, but everything can be retrimmed in a selection of materials including Alcantara and high-end Lavalina leather. As is usually the case with these small-series cars, customers can request pretty much any colour combination they like for both the outside and inside.

Mechanically, it uses the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six as the M4, but uprated to the tune of 603bhp and 516lb ft. This, says the company, means it’s good for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of over 186mph.

Bovensiepen Zagato - rear
Bovensiepen Zagato - rear

The Zagato also gets a set of Bilstein Damptronic adaptive dampers, and a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic, the latter said to be 40 per cent lighter than a conventional system.

Bovensiepen hasn’t said how many Zagatos it plans to build or how much you’ll need for one, just that it’ll be produced in small numbers. Whatever BMW plans to do with the Alpina badge, though, we hope some of the company’s ultra-cool legacy is carried on by this spiritual successor.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Is The Alpine A390, The French Brand’s Most Powerful Car Yet
Alpine A390, front
News
The Bovensiepen Zagato Is A Rebodied BMW M4 From Alpina’s Founding Family
Bovensiepen Zagato - front
News
Zagato Has Done Its Thing With The Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
Alfa Romeo 8C DoppioCoda Zagato - front
News
The Vauxhall Frontera Has Had An Off-Road Makeover
Vauxhall Frontera Gravel - front
News
The BMW Speedtop Is A Stunning 616bhp Shooting Brake You’ll Be Able To Buy*
BMW Speedtop - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The G87 BMW M2 CS
BMW M2 CS - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front
Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving