You Could Own This Incredible McLaren Collection (If You’re Incredibly Rich)

Late McLaren investor Mansour Ojjeh's collection of supercars and hypercars is being sold, headlined by a stunning F1
The 2021 death of French-Saudi businessman Mansour Ojjeh was undoubtedly a blow for McLaren. It was under Ojjeh’s tenure as a majority stakeholder that the F1 team became an absolute powerhouse in the 1980s and again in the ’90s, leaving an indelible mark on its history.

Ojjeh was also a big part of the launch of McLaren Automotive in 2010, which unsurprisingly meant he built up a pretty spectacular collection of the brand’s cars. Now, four years after his passing, that collection is coming up for sale with British speciality dealer Tom Hartley Jnr.

The collection encompasses several of the series production models made by the Woking manufacturer since its inception, as well as essentially every low-volume special it’s produced.

There’s some unbelievably special metal on offer – among it is a Speedtail, a P1, a couple of 675LTs, an open-top Elva and no fewer than three Senna GTRs. There’s even a 16th and final Sabre, a limited run originally intended to be produced in just 15 units, all for the US market. Not lined up among the cars in the photos at the Bahrain International Circuit, but apparently also on offer, is a track-only P1 GTR.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the collection, though, is the oldest car among them, and the only one produced before the days of McLaren Automotive. It’s that stunning F1, finished in a shade of orange commissioned by Ojjeh and named ‘Yquem’ after a fine French dessert wine. McLaren subsequently renamed the shade ‘Mansour Orange’, and it went on to adorn nearly everything else in the businessman’s collection.

Perhaps most astonishingly of all, almost every car is in factory fresh condition. They’ve never been used, and have received direct, regular maintenance from McLaren itself, something apparently not offered to any other collector. The only exceptions to this are the F1, which has racked up a scant 1125 miles, and the P1 GTR, which has been sparingly used on McLaren-organised track days.

Mansour’s widow, Kathy Ojjeh, said: “The ‘Last of Legends’ car collection is a treasure for our family – a reminder of the hours we witnessed Mansour designing each car to his specifications. He had an unusual talent for detail that stuns and impresses, a talent driven by the very passion he nurtured for so many years with McLaren.”

Somewhat unsurprisingly, there’s no mention of the pricing for any of the cars on offer. When arguably the least valuable car among a collection is a McLaren 600LT, though, we really are operating on a whole new level of ‘if you have to ask, you can’t afford it’.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

