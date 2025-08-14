850bhp Shelby Super Snake-R Revealed, And It Has A Manual

We suspect business meetings at Shelby must be quite fun things to be in. “What’s on the agenda this week?”, “Well, we’ve taken another Ford Mustang, and we’ve strapped a big supercharger to it, and now it’s really fast.” Rinse, repeat every now and then.

Which leads us to today’s almighty ‘Stang, the S650 Dark Horse-based Shelby Super Snake-R. Headline tasting notes: 850bhp, and the option to have it with a six-speed manual gearbox. Oh boy.

Shelby Super Snake-R

You can thank a Whipple supercharger attached to the Coyote 5.0-litre for the majority of that power increase, with supporting mods including an active exhaust, improved cooling system and upgraded halfshafts.

Large Brembo brakes sit behind 20-inch forged magnesium wheels (themselves four kilos lighter each) to help you rein this pony in once you’ve got it at full chat, with fully-adjustable coilovers on each corner aiding body control.

There are also those pronounced widened wheel arches housing its wider tyres, while increased downforce comes courtesy of an extended front splitter plus the gigantic rear wing, which seems to have been ripped straight from the Forza Motorsport upgrade menus.

Shelby Super Snake-R

See also Could The Hemi V8 Dodge Charger Be Making A Comeback Tomorrow?

Shelby doesn’t quote a weight figure, but we suspect carbon fibre arches and the vented aluminium bonnet should help to offset any increases added by the engine upgrades and additional bodywork.

Just in case none of that was enough to make the Super Snake-R distinctive, it gets an absolute smattering of Shelby badges all over it, too.

Shelby Super Snake-R, seats

Changes to the interior include the addition of a roll cage and a set of Shelby-branded seats, plus a billet gear knob and a Super Snake R plaque just to constantly remind you this isn’t your ordinary Mustang.

As for pricing, that starts at $224,995 (approx. £167k). If you’re bonkers enough to try and bring one to the UK, that will probably rise exponentially when import fees and whatnot are factored in.