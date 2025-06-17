Cute Honda Super EV Concept To Make Goodwood Debut

Cutesy, retro-styled little electric cars are all the rage right now. We’ve just spent a week with the Hyundai Inster, the reborn Renault Twingo has been confirmed for the UK, and VW is readying a production version of the ID Every1 concept. Now Honda’s getting in on the game too, as it’s readying a concept called the Super EV for a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Honda calls it a ‘concept’, but it’s evidently a bit further advanced than something designed to look pretty on a motor show stand. The company already has a disguised prototype running around on British plates, and indeed appears to have already given it an unofficial debut by driving it right through one of the UK’s busiest and most recognisable places, London’s Westminster Bridge.

Honda Super EV Concept on Westminster Bridge

We’ve only got that single front three-quarter image to go on so far, but it still gives us a decent amount to go on. Clearly, it’s a titchy little thing, similar in size to things like the Leapmotor T03 and the Inster, and its boxy proportions and flared arches are more than a little reminiscent of Hyundai’s baby EV too.

Those round headlights, meanwhile, call to mind the Honda e, the company’s hugely loveable but technically flawed and short-lived EV supermini from a few years ago. Its overall size, shape and general vibe are similar to that of the N-One, a kei car sold by Honda in Japan, but whether the two are related isn’t clear.

Honda N-One

The only other thing we know so far is that it’ll be ‘fun to drive’, with the company's global press office going as far as saying it'll offer an "uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience." Consider us intrigued.

All will be revealed at FoS, taking place between 10 and 13 July. It’s there that Honda will also be waving goodbye to one sporty model and welcoming another, with the Civic Type R Ultimate Edition and new Prelude both making dynamic debuts.