The Lotus Theory 1 Is The Wedge We've Been Waiting For

This 986bhp electric supercar concept looks like an Esprit designed in 2076 rather than 1976
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Lotus Theory 1 concept - side
Lotus Theory 1 concept - side

Lotus, as far as we know, is still committed to its goal of only introducing fully electric cars from now on. In theory, once the wonderful Emira goes off sale, that’s it. Its EVs so far, though, haven’t exactly been very… Lotus-ish. There’s the unobtainium Evija hypercar, and the Eletre and Emeya – good cars by all accounts, but a far cry from the brand’s sports car DNA. We know it wants to introduce EV sports cars in the future, though, and this is the first sniff at what they might look like: the Lotus Theory 1.

Wedgy, isn’t it? The first words that came to mind when we saw it were ‘cyberpunk Esprit’. It’s been designed around the principle of ‘Challenge of 10’ – that is, using no more than 10 different main materials in its construction, many of which are recycled. Most new cars, according to Lotus, use ten times that.

Lotus Theory 1 concept - front
Lotus Theory 1 concept - front

Its pointy shape isn’t just for show, either. The nose, underbody and side pods have all been designed with the express purpose of minimising its airflow disruption, and include elements like a blown airfoil, and underbody contours that feed air straight into the cooling system.

Its motor and battery housing are stressed members – much like the engine in a racing car, or an Aston Martin Valkyrie – meaning they absorb suspension forces, and the active rear wing is also included as part of this assembly so its downforce effect acts immediately on the rear suspension.

Lotus Theory 1 concept - rear
Lotus Theory 1 concept - rear

On the subject of its powertrain, Lotus has provided some target specs of the Theory 1. It’s said to be using a 70kWh battery, feeding a 986bhp motor that powers all four wheels. Hypothetically, it’s capable of 0-62mph in under 2.5 seconds, a 199mph top speed, and a 250-mile range. The entire weight is targeted below an impressive-for-an-EV 1600kg.

Things might be even wilder on the inside. For a start, it has a central driving position flanked by two passenger seats, a la McLaren F1 and GMA T50. More unusual than that, though, is the ‘Lotuswear’ textile material on the seats and steering wheel. This is a robotised fabric that uses inflatable pods to provide feedback or, presumably, a lovely relaxing massage.

Lotus Theory 1 concept - interior
Lotus Theory 1 concept - interior

Elsewhere, it has binaural speakers embedded in the headrests, like a really posh version of the thing you used to get in Mazda MX-5s, which are also said to enhance the ‘speed’ sounds piped in by the car.

Lotus Group’s vice president of design, Ben Payne, said: “With Theory 1, we’ve built on everything Lotus has achieved so far in its 76-year history, to push the boundaries for what it means to drive a performance vehicle. We want to demonstrate that you don’t need to compromise – with both digital and analogue capabilities working harmoniously in the future car.”

Lotus Theory 1 concept - front
Lotus Theory 1 concept - front

The Theory 1 is very much just a concept car, and whether something resembling it makes production remains to be seen. We know Lotus wants to introduce an EV sports car by the end of the decade, but everything so far points to it being something a little less powerful than this and closer to the petrol Emira in performance terms. It could look a bit like the Theory 1, though, and we might see some of its other features trickle down to Lotus’ production cars in the coming years.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The New Audi RS5 Hybrid Seems Awfully Quiet
Audi RS5 prototype - front
Audi RS5 prototype - front
News
Honda Working On A Scooter That Doubles Up As An EV Range Extender
Patent drawing showing Honda's concept for a boot-stowable motorbike/range extender
Patent drawing showing Honda's concept for a boot-stowable motorbike/range…
News
The Lotus Theory 1 Is The Wedge We've Been Waiting For
Lotus Theory 1 concept - side
Lotus Theory 1 concept - side
News
The Ford Mustang GTD Is Officially The Most Powerful Ford Ever
Ford Mustang GTD - front
Ford Mustang GTD - front
News
Just What Is This Mysterious Corvette?
Chevrolet Corvette Zora
Chevrolet Corvette Zora
News
The Grand Tour Final Episode: Everything You Need To Know
The Grand Tour: One For The Road
The Grand Tour: One For The Road

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static