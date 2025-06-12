Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

“The first truly great performance EV” was how we described the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N when we drove it last year. Since then, we’ve driven several good ones, but nothing else yet that we’ve felt worthy of calling ‘great’. That might be about to change, though, because the second EV from the still-young N division – the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – is nearly here.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser - front and rear

Hyundai has confirmed that the car is getting its full reveal at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place between 10 and 13 July. In the meantime, it’s given us a fresh batch of teaser pictures to whet our appetite before the big reveal and, yep, sure looks like a regular Ioniq 6 complete with extra sportiness – pretty much what we saw with the RN22e concept from a few years back.

That comes in the form of a subtly widened track and a not-so-subtle rear wing, with Hyundai also promising a new set of lightweight wheels. Naturally, it wears the new, meaner face first seen on the facelifted Ioniq 6 a couple of months ago.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser - rear detail

The company says it’ll embody the N brand’s three “core performance pillars” – ‘Corner Rascal’, ‘Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sports Car’. These are all things we can get behind, especially that first one. The car world needs more rascals.

As for how it’ll achieve this cornering rascality, we’re expecting it to share plenty of kit with the Ioniq 5 N with which it shares its EV-dedicated E-GMP platform. That’ll likely mean a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup which, in the 5 N, delivers 641bhp in its spiciest settings, and packs a gamut of clever torque vectoring kit that we don’t entirely understand, but leads to something we can wrap our heads around: skids.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser - side detail

The 5 N will crack 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and hit a 162mph top speed. Assuming it uses an identical powertrain, the 6’s slipperier body and slightly lower kerb weight could lead to marginal gains in both that performance and the 5 N’s quoted 278-mile range. All will become clear, though, in just a few weeks.