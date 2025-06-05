Honda Civic Type R To Go Off Sale In UK And Europe

2025 is turning out to be an absolute bloodbath when it comes to the death of cool cars. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is not long for this world, the Alpine A110 is soon to go out of production, and now the Honda Civic Type R is set to be killed in Europe.

Yep, despite barely feeling like it’s even arrived, the FL5 Civic Type R is no longer going to be sold on the continent or in the UK. Boo, hiss, kick, scream, some other form of expressing anger.

It’ll bring an end to the Type R nameplate in our market, which started with the DC2 Integra Type R in 1998 and has gone on to adorn every Civic (and the Accord Type R) since the EP3.

FL5 Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition, rear

Honda has confirmed to Car Throttle that sales are ending due to Euro 6e-bis engine regulations, set to come into effect from January 2026, which the Type R does not comply with.

It’ll be going out with a special edition, although not some ultra-stripped out, balls-to-the-wall 911 GT3 RS-style example. Rather, the Ultimate Edition gets a red stripe across the top and down the side of the car, some extra carbon fibre interior inserts… and that’s pretty much your lot.

If you are one of the 40 European customers able to get their hands on one, you’ll also get a numbered gift box containing a carbon key ring, custom floor mats and a car cover.

FL5 Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition, carbon inserts

No word on how much a Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition will cost, or how many will be coming to the UK, but expect to pay a premium if you can even get your hands on one. A base car will cost you £51,905 for an idea.

On the scraping-the-barrel plus side, at least now, a bunch of customers have just become available for Toyota to woo with the GR Corolla. If it does decide to bring it to Europe, now it’s being built here.