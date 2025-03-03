A New Three-Seater Hypercar Is Coming From Lanzante

You may well know Lanzante as one of the leading McLaren specialists not only in Britain, but the world. As well as selling, servicing and generally looking after the Woking brand’s cars, it’s also created various special versions of models like the P1, as well as a Porsche 911 Turbo with an ’80s F1 car engine.

Now, though, the company has announced its own limited-run supercar, one that’ll serve as a tribute to the McLaren F1 – specifically, its outright win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 30 years ago this year. That race-winning car was entered by none other than… Lanzante.

1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 - front

It’s codenamed ‘Project 95-59,’ a reference to both the year of the victory and the race number of the winning car. Much like the F1 – and indeed the GMA T.50, F1 designer Gordon Murray’s modern reinterpretation of it – Lanzante’s car will have a three-seater layout, with the driver quite literally front and centre.

It’ll be based on unspecified McLaren underpinnings, so while we don’t know for sure, there’s a good chance it’ll use a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Lanzante is targeting a 700bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio, which sounds lively. Then again, Macca’s own new hypercar, the W1, manages 899bhp per tonne. Like the roadgoing F1, long-distance credentials have been considered, with ‘luggage space’ touted as one of 95-59’s features.

1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 - side

It’s been styled by car designer Paul Howse, who’s worked on McLarens including the P1, 750S and Artura, and while we don’t have any idea what it’ll look like beyond the sketch you see above, it’s apparently already been shown to some prospective VIP customers.

NVIPs (not very important people) like us, meanwhile, will see Project 95-59 in full at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. Fingers crossed that it features prominent sponsorship from a Tokyo-based clinic that specialises in, erm… bodily enhancements.