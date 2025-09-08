The 2025 IAA Mobility show – the Munich Motor Show, as literally everyone calls it – opens its doors to the public tomorrow, but already the reveals are coming thick and fast from what's comfortably the biggest European motor show since before the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, there are two overarching themes – electric cars, and European manufacturers trying to gain back ground lost to the wave of affordable cars from China entering the market. As usual, though, there have been a few surprises along the way. Join us for an ongoing roundup of all the big reveals.

Audi

Audi Concept C

Stealing plenty of headlines, the Audi Concept C is an electric two-seater sports car concept with radically minimalist styling compared to what we've seen from the company of late.

It serves to preview Audi's new design language, and itself is likely to morph into a production car within the next few years, filling a hole left in Audi's range by the departure of both the TT and R8.

BMW

BMW iX3

Munich's always a big show for BMW, as it happens in the company's hometown, but its presence in 2025 is particularly important. That's because it's the site of the debut of the new iX3, the first car from the company's long-awaited line of 'Neue Klasse' EVs.

In launch spec, it gets a 463bhp dual-motor drivetrain and an official range of 500 miles, making it the longest-range EV available in Europe. It's promised that tech found on this car will make its way onto some 40 new and updated models from BMW within the next few years, too.

BMW i3 prototype

One of those will be the new i3, an electric compact executive saloon that'll sit alongside the combustion 3 Series when it launches next year and serve as the basis for the first all-electric full M division model.

BYD

BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring

European brands may be taking centre stage at Munich, but there's naturally still a fairly big presence from the various Chinese companies currently making their way to the Euro market.

Comfortably the most successful among them so far is BYD, which is expanding its European range with the Seal 6 DM-i. Unrelated to the electric Seal saloon already on sale here, this is a slightly plug-in hybrid available as both a saloon and estate. It'll be launching into a relatively small market segment early next year, with only the Skoda Superb as a real competitor.

The company's also announced that it'll be building Euro-market cars in its new factory in Hungary by the end of 2025, starting with the Dolphin Surf.

Cupra

Cupra Raval prototype

The VW Group's presence at Munich is huge this year, as the company launches its new range of compact EVs on its new front-wheel drive MEB+ platform. The first of these, alphabetically at least, comes from Cupra, a brand that's only been growing since it was spun off from Seat into its own thing seven years ago.

It's the (still camouflaged) production version of the Raval, an electric supermini first previewed by a concept in 2021. On sale next year, expect it to be the cheapest car Cupra sells, and for the range to be topped by a hot 223bhp VZ version.

Leapmotor

Leapmotor B05

Anoither Chinese brand bringing a new car to Munich is Stellantis-affiliated Leapmotor, which has unveiled the B05.

It's an EV, but rather refreshingly, it's a traditional hatchback with no crossover gimmickry. It's poised to rival the likes of the VW ID3, Renault Megane E-Tech and MG4 when it goes on sale, likely at a sub-£30k starting point.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400

As well as teasing some of the dozens of new models it has coming up, from a new electric C-Class to a convertible G-Class, Mercedes has unveiled the new electric GLC, a chief rival to the BMW iX3.

Featuring 483bhp and an estimated 443-mile range in its dual-motor GLC 400 launch guise, it's arguably defined by two things. On the outside, there's the enormous new fully-illuminated grille, and inside, there's the latest version of Mercedes' 'Hyperscreen', an almost metre-wide digital display that spans the entire dash. It's also the first car to have a fully certified vegan-friendly interior.

Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16

A little more up CT's street, though, is the AMG GT2 Edition W16. No, it doesn't have a W16 engine – it's named after Merc's current F1 car. It's essentially the AMG GT2 racer freed from motorsport regulations, and turned into an 819bhp track toy. Just 30 will be made.

Mini

Mini JCW concepts

Mini has brought along a pair of concepts based on its current Cooper JCW performance models – one using the petrol car as its base, the other the EV. They've been designed in collaboration with clothing brand Deus Ex Machina, and while they're pure show stand fodder, they both give us clues as to what the next Mini GP could look like if it happens.

Porsche

Porsche 911 Turbo S 992.2

Tired of all the electric cars and crossovers we've been talking about so far? The 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S should be an antidote, although like the Carrera GTS, it now has a mild hybrid powertrain.

That didn't impact our enjoyment of the GTS, though, and with a peak output of 701bhp and a staggering 2.5-second 0-62mph dash, we very much doubt it'll sour us on the new Turbo S either.

Porsche Cayenne EV prototype

There is some electric presence from Porsche, too: it's displaying the prototype of the upcoming EV Cayenne, complete with its swishy inductive charging system. We'll be waiting until nearer the end of the year to see the finished car, though.

Skoda

Skoda Epiq

Skoda's debut on the new MEB+ platform is the smallest of its current EVs, the Epiq (not its smallest ever – remember the Citigo e?). First seen previewed in concept form last year, it's a small crossover with a big boot, and will do up to 264 miles of quoted range. Expect it to be very pleasant in that usual Skoda-ish way.

Vauxhall

Vauxhall Mokka GSE and Corsa GSE VGT

Vauxhall is looking to reclaim some of the sporty nature its cars have lost over the last decade or so, with a range of GSE-badged electric performance cars. Definitely not going into production is the 789bhp Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, but you'll soon be able to drive it virtually in Gran Turismo 7. It also likely hints at a far tamer Corsa GSE road car.

That potential hot Corsa will likely share its underpinnings with the Mokka GSE, which uses Stellantis' tried-and-tested 276bhp front motor and limited-slip diff combo along with a host of chassis tweaks. It was revealed a few weeks ago, but full specs and pricing info have come at Munich.

Volkswagen

VW ID Polo GTI prototype

Of all the VWG brands, it's Volkswagen itself that's having the busiest Munich show. That kicked off with the reveal of the disguised production version of what we thought would be called the ID2, but is actually wearing the name ID Polo as part of the brand's strategy to give its next wave of EVs more emotionally resonant names.

Previewed in 2023 by the ID2all concept, it'll go on sale next year as an electric equivalent to the combustion Polo, and VW's already detailed the hot GTI version: 223bhp plus an electrically-controlled front locking diff.

VW ID Cross concept

Joining it on VW's stand is the ID Cross, going on sale next year as the smallest electric crossover in the brand's range. It's essentially the VW equivalent of the Skoda Epiq, and while it's officially just a concept for now, we're expecting the production car to look nigh-on identical.

VW T-Roc

Finally, VW revealed the second-generation T-Roc in the run-up to the show, but our man on the ground in Munich, Ryan Hirons, informs us that it's not actually on display on VW's stand, which is a bit weird. Regardless, though, we're throwing it in with the other reveals here. It launches this year, with a hot R version to follow.

Xpeng

Xpeng P7

Another newcomer Chinese brand to Europe, Xpeng is set to bolster its European lineup with the second-generation P7 EV saloon. As well as its striking looks, it promises up to to 585bhp and 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds. The company's also confirmed it's opening a new R&D centre in Munich to further its European presence.

What else is coming?

We're far from done with all the major reveals yet. There are concept cars still to come from Skoda, Cupra and Hyundai, all of which are set to preview future production cars to varying extents.

In terms of new production cars, meanwhile, we'll be seeing the showroom-ready version of the Porsche Taycan-rivalling Polestar 5, and Renault's new sixth-generation Clio supermini.