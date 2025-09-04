The Convertible Mercedes G-Class Is Making A Comeback

Very few cars have lived as long and varied lives as the Mercedes G-Wagen, or the G-Class, as the company still unsuccessfully tries to convince us it’s called these days. It’s morphed from ultra-durable military workhorse to glitzy, towering status symbol; featured engines from chugging diesel four-pots to lightly ridiculous twin-turbo V12s; and been offered as a portal-axled off-road beast and even a six-wheeler.

For much of that life, one of the many family members has been a soft-top convertible too, but that’s not been the case as a regular production model since 2014. That’s soon going to change, though, because Merc has teased the return of the convertible G, a car it says will be sold in “almost every market” worldwide.

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Traditionally, the drop-top G was based on the two-door, short-wheelbase version of the car, but since its second generation arrived in 2018, the G-Class has been four-door only. That looks like it won’t change based on the sole teaser shown of the new convertible so far. It much more closely resembles the shape of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, an ultra-luxe, ultra-rare 2017 limited edition four-door convertible built in just 99 units.

It seems much more likely that this time round, the G-Class convertible will return as a regular member of the range, although details on what engines it’ll come with are unknown for now. The 577bhp V8-powered AMG G63 seems like a surefire candidate for inclusion, and it feels like a drop-top body would also suit the all-electric G580, too. It’s not as if Merc’s shied away from diesel convertibles in the past, either – G540d Cabriolet, anyone?

Mercedes G-Wagen Cabriolet

In fact, we literally don’t know anything beyond the fact that it’s happening for now. Timeframe for a full reveal? Price? What will it look like beyond that shady teaser? Your guesses are all as good as ours, but we’ll certainly welcome the arrival of a new convertible in a very drop-top-deprived market. Hopefully, though, Merc will unveil it by recreating the above press photo.