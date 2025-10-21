Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Unveiled As Cute But Tough Baby 4x4

Several years after it was first teased, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has been unveiled as a baby sibling to the various bigger versions of the iconic 4x4 that are sold around the world.

Sitting on the same IMV platform as the ultra-utilitarian Hilux Champ pickup sold in parts of Asia, the FJ – its name a nod to the original 1950s Land Cruiser’s chassis code – gets a wheelbase 270mm shorter than the 250-series model currently sold in Europe.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ - rear

It’s still designed to be nearly as unstoppable off-road, though – Toyota says the wheel articulation is equivalent to that of the iconic 70-series version from the 1980s. It gets the same segmentable rear bumper design as the current car, too, designed to be easily replaceable if clonked when out in the wilderness.

It’s designed to be highly personisable, too – you’ll be able to option parts like retro-style round headlights, panels for attaching all the gear you’ll need for your outdoor lifestyle pursuit of choice, and various other bits. Toyota’s even developed something called the Land Hopper, a folding electric off-road trike designed to stow in the car.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ - interior

Unveiled first as a prototype, it gets a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed automatic. Power is 161bhp, and torque 181lb ft. Interestingly, the four-wheel drive system is said to only be part-time, although Toyota doesn’t go into full details on this just yet. Inside, meanwhile, it’s decidedly rugged and utilitarian, although gets the digital instrument cluster, infotainment screen and suite of safety systems you expect from any new car.

So far, the Land Cruiser FJ has only been confirmed for Japan, where it’ll be displayed at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show before launching in mid-2026. Toyota, though, says that the accessory range will ‘differ by region’, giving us hope that other markets are on the horizon, too. Hopefully, Europe is one of them.