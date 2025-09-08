“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

“No drivers, no Cupra” is about as bold a statement as they come, carrying similar philosophical weight to BMW’s “Ultimate driving machine” and PlayStation’s “For the players”. The Tindaya concept, Cupra’s new interpretation of driver focus, is a unique one at that.

The headline figures are as follows: 489bhp, 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and more than 621 miles total range thanks to a Range Extended EV (REEV) powertrain consisting of 186 miles of pure EV range backed up by an ICE generator. That would make it the quickest and furthest driving Cupra ever, should it ever go on sale.

On the outside, yes, it’s another crossover. But, at least this one leaves us with some visual intrigue to unpack. At the front, low hanging mandibles are topped by the “black mask” which in turn is backed by an LED display which pulses as the car thrums. Shrouded in darkness, one could be forgiven for saying there’s something at least a little Zorro-esque to it.

In back, a similar masked affair with “coast to coast” lights spanning the rear fascia. The rear is probably the most muscular angle of this concept, with high-set rear haunches almost framing the heavily raked rear windscreen. The subtle wing above said windscreen also serves to accentuate the fastback shape of that rear end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Side on, we get the full fastback silhouette of the Tindaya on show. Overall it’s largely sleek but still possesses a few highlights to draw the eye to certain parts of the design. Firstly, the paint: it’s a gradient from front to rear. Starting with a dark matte grey said to represent the Atlantic ocean surrounding the island of Fuertaventura, it slowly blends into more of a copper shade similar to that which we already heavily associate with the Cupra brand. This shade is said to represent Mount Tindaya itself, the volcano on the island that inspires the car’s broader aesthetic.

Peeking out of the rear quarter is an area left unpainted, showing off the bare flax-fibre composite used in the Tindaya's construction with similar properties to its carbon based counterpart but naturally derived and much less, you know, toxic.

Between those massive 23-inch wheels, the front and rear doors open in opposite directions to reveal a pillarless entryway to an equally radical interior. The use of glass roof panels and large window apertures creates an airy feeling interior despite the extensive use of dark materials. The seats are said to be inspired by a cross between an Eames chair and a racing bucket, with 3D printed woven headrests and bio-based vegan leather upholstery to maximise comfort and visual appeal while minimising material use.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the car is where Cupra’s attitude towards driver focus becomes much clearer. When discussing the car with Head of UX/UI Design, Ruben Rodriguez, he said of the relationship between car and driver: “We imagine our cars like the rider and the horse — you are connected somehow.” A big part of this connection is deemed to be emotional and based on the driver’s headspace in any given driving scenario. To that end, the car has been given three modes that translate more into driving vibes, if you will, combining ambient lighting, sound effects and tactile experiences to tailor the mood of the car to that of the driver.

“Rider” is the sportiest of the bunch, blending in vaporwave tones of pink and blue and concentrating the gauge cluster and windscreen displays on metrics and sensation of movement. The “Meta” mode focuses on connectivity and “Immersive” is decidedly more chill, prioritising focusing on getting from A to B without any distractions or perturbations.

So then, the Cupra Tindaya seeks to redefine Cupra’s design language and philosophy moving from this point on. Emphasis is placed on driver focus in the form of the relationship between car and driver (or rider). Ensuring that any driving situation can be catered for and any driving mood can be matched. Combine that with ethical material use and a cutting-edge REEV architecture and you get the harbinger for a fascinating new dawn at the VW Group’s pluckiest outfit.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT