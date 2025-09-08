“No Drivers, No Cupra” - Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

Cupra’s new Tindaya show car premieres a bold new design language and previews some of the interesting tech underpinning the all new SSP platform
“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

“No drivers, no Cupra” is about as bold a statement as they come, carrying similar philosophical weight to BMW’s “Ultimate driving machine” and PlayStation’s “For the players”. The Tindaya concept, Cupra’s new interpretation of driver focus, is a unique one at that.

The headline figures are as follows: 489bhp, 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and more than 621 miles total range thanks to a Range Extended EV (REEV) powertrain consisting of 186 miles of pure EV range backed up by an ICE generator. That would make it the quickest and furthest driving Cupra ever, should it ever go on sale.

“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

On the outside, yes, it’s another crossover. But, at least this one leaves us with some visual intrigue to unpack. At the front, low hanging mandibles are topped by the “black mask” which in turn is backed by an LED display which pulses as the car thrums. Shrouded in darkness, one could be forgiven for saying there’s something at least a little Zorro-esque to it.

In back, a similar masked affair with “coast to coast” lights spanning the rear fascia. The rear is probably the most muscular angle of this concept, with high-set rear haunches almost framing the heavily raked rear windscreen. The subtle wing above said windscreen also serves to accentuate the fastback shape of that rear end.

“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

Side on, we get the full fastback silhouette of the Tindaya on show. Overall it’s largely sleek but still possesses a few highlights to draw the eye to certain parts of the design. Firstly, the paint: it’s a gradient from front to rear. Starting with a dark matte grey said to represent the Atlantic ocean surrounding the island of Fuertaventura, it slowly blends into more of a copper shade similar to that which we already heavily associate with the Cupra brand. This shade is said to represent Mount Tindaya itself, the volcano on the island that inspires the car’s broader aesthetic.

Peeking out of the rear quarter is an area left unpainted, showing off the bare flax-fibre composite used in the Tindaya's construction with similar properties to its carbon based counterpart but naturally derived and much less, you know, toxic.

“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

Between those massive 23-inch wheels, the front and rear doors open in opposite directions to reveal a pillarless entryway to an equally radical interior. The use of glass roof panels and large window apertures creates an airy feeling interior despite the extensive use of dark materials. The seats are said to be inspired by a cross between an Eames chair and a racing bucket, with 3D printed woven headrests and bio-based vegan leather upholstery to maximise comfort and visual appeal while minimising material use.

“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

Inside the car is where Cupra’s attitude towards driver focus becomes much clearer. When discussing the car with Head of UX/UI Design, Ruben Rodriguez, he said of the relationship between car and driver: “We imagine our cars like the rider and the horse — you are connected somehow.” A big part of this connection is deemed to be emotional and based on the driver’s headspace in any given driving scenario. To that end, the car has been given three modes that translate more into driving vibes, if you will, combining ambient lighting, sound effects and tactile experiences to tailor the mood of the car to that of the driver.

“No Drivers, No Cupra” – Radical Cupra Tindaya Unveiled At IAA 2025

“Rider” is the sportiest of the bunch, blending in vaporwave tones of pink and blue and concentrating the gauge cluster and windscreen displays on metrics and sensation of movement. The “Meta” mode focuses on connectivity and “Immersive” is decidedly more chill, prioritising focusing on getting from A to B without any distractions or perturbations.

So then, the Cupra Tindaya seeks to redefine Cupra’s design language and philosophy moving from this point on. Emphasis is placed on driver focus in the form of the relationship between car and driver (or rider). Ensuring that any driving situation can be catered for and any driving mood can be matched. Combine that with ethical material use and a cutting-edge REEV architecture and you get the harbinger for a fascinating new dawn at the VW Group’s pluckiest outfit.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The 871bhp Polestar 5 Is Here To Make The Taycan Nervous
Polestar 5 - front
News
Skoda Vision O Revealed, And It’s Probably Your First Look At The Next Octavia
Skoda Vision O, front
News
New Renault Clio Revealed, But It’ll Be A While Before You Can Drive One
Sixth-generation Renault Clio, front 3/4
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything Revealed So Far
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
The 276bhp Vauxhall Mokka GSE Starts At £35,495
Vauxhall Mokka GSE - front
News
Mercedes GLC EV Unveiled With 443-Mile Range And Much Grille
Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front