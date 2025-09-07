Tiny Skoda Epiq Arrives In 2026 With A Massive Boot

Well, here’s another Skoda electric SUV to throw in the mix of ones you’re already confusing the names of with each other. Following on from the large Enyaq and mid-size Elroq, this is the Skoda Epiq, becoming the littlest of the trio.

Revealed at the Munich Motor Show, we don’t have full details yet of what will become the smallest new electric Skoda you can buy (the Citigo e iV still holds the title of the smallest to date), but some key details have been revealed.

Skoda Epiq, side

There’s the quite frankly massive boot, for a start. At 475 litres, it’ll be comfortably the largest in its class of crossovers – for some more direct comparison, the similar-proportioned ICE-powered Skoda Kamiq offers up 400 litres, itself pretty handy.

We’re expecting at least two battery sizes to be offered when the car heads into production, the largest measuring 56kWh, but Skoda has yet to dive into exactly powertrain details of the Epiq. It is quoting a range of up to 264 miles from a full charge, however. Expect to hear more details on that early next year, with production set to begin sometime in 2026.

Skoda Epiq, rear

Also yet to be revealed is the Epiq’s interior. The accompanying press release notes the usual Skoda stuff of ‘generous storage options’, some ‘Simply Clever’ touches and the promise of physical buttons rather than relying on fiddly touch-sensitive controls. That’s already a plus in the Epiq’s favour, then.

Anything else beyond the design you can see here will have to go down as educated guesses. Given the Epiq will be closely related to the production version of the Volkswagen ID Cross Concept also revealed today, a power figure of 208bhp from a single electric motor seems nailed on at this point. Maybe we’ll see a vRS version too, using some bits from the VW ID Polo GTI. Stay tuned.