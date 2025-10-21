Porsche Macan GTS Goes Electric With 563bhp, £89k Price Tag

Traditional Porsche sweet spot model arrives for electric Macan, and the conclusion feels inevitable
Porsche Macan GTS, front
Porsche Macan GTS, front

It’s a cliche for any Porsche insertmodelhere GTS to be described as the sweet spot of the range by scruffy motoring journalists, often with good reason. Usually, a GTS offers the best balance between performance and price, relative to everything else in the range. Well, the conclusion for the Porsche Macan GTS feels inevitable then.

This is the first GTS variant of the new electric Macan, slotting itself neatly below the range-topping Turbo and just above the 4S in just about every metric.

Porsche Macan GTS, rear
Porsche Macan GTS, rear

Unsurprisingly, that means peak power from its dual-motor setup slots between those at 563bhp and 704lb ft. It’s quoted at cracking 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds as a result of that, and an electronically-limited top speed of 155mph.

It utilises the same 100kWh battery pack found across the whole Macan lineup, with a WLTP range figure of 362 miles. Curiously, that puts it as the lowest of the lot (just), with the Turbo offering 366 and the 4S 378 miles. It retains the 270kW charge rate of the others, too.

Porsche Macan GTS, side
Porsche Macan GTS, side

Its reduced range figure may partly be attributed to the GTS being lower than the other Macans, with a 10mm drop in ride height plus model-specific damper and anti-roll bar tuning. That’s backed by fully variable torque vectoring by way of standard-fit PTV Plus.

How do you tell a GTS from any other Macan? That’ll be the new bodykit with aggro-looking bumpers and side skirts. From the inside, the keen-eared will hear two GTS-specific sounds for ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport Plus’. We can only guess what those are for the time being, but we’re not going to hold out hopes for ‘Carrera GT V10 recording’.

Porsche Macan GTS, interior
Porsche Macan GTS, interior

If you’re particularly keen to get your hands on a Porsche Macan GTS, the good news is that order books have opened immediately. Pricing starts at £89,000, right between the 4S and Turbo, not so shockingly.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

News
