Cupra Raval Unveiled As The ID Polo’s Sporty Spanish Sibling

The Volkswagen Group has been unveiling its new generation of small EVs left, right and centre at this year’s Munich Motor Show, with the VW ID Polo and ID Cross and the Skoda Epiq all arriving in varying degrees of production-readiness. Rounding out the quartet of models based on its new ‘MEB+’ front-drive EV architecture comes this, the Cupra Raval.

Hidden under that camouflage is the production version of a concept first unveiled in 2021 as the UrbanRebel, before thankfully gaining its much less cringeworthy production name in 2023.

Cupra Raval prototype - rear

It’s the smallest car yet from the sporty offshoot of Seat, equivalent in size to the Ibiza from the older Spanish brand. Like that car, it has close ties to the VW Polo, although in this case it’s the ID Polo, VW’s electric reinvention of its own supermini.

The Raval is essentially the same car as the ID Polo underneath, but we can see beneath the camo that it carries over much of the concept’s styling cues, with Cupra’s angular, slashy look on full display. Expect lots of smokey grey and copper accents when we see it in full.

Cupra Raval concept

It’ll also come with a similar range of powertrains to its German-badged counterpart. Crucially, that means it’ll be topped off by a hot VZ version, sharing its fundamentals with the ID Polo GTI. It'll get 223bhp sent to the front wheels, adaptive suspension, bucket seats, wider front rubber and an electronic front diff lock. All of this should see the growing EV hot hatch game heat up even more next year.

Expect the Raval to be the most affordable car in Cupra’s range when it goes on sale, and to potentially even undercut the ID Polo, as Cupra's models sometimes do spec-for-spec to VW's. Expect to hear a whole lot more, and see the Raval undisguised, as 2026 rolls around.