The VW ID Polo Is On The Way, And There’s A GTI Coming

No, not the ID2 – VW’s mega-important electric supermini carries a far more familiar name
VW ID Polo GTI prototype
VW ID Polo GTI prototype

This is the (still disguised) production version of the car revealed a couple of years ago in concept form as the VW ID2All. As the smallest member of VW’s ID electric car range, we were fully expecting to carry the ID2 name into production, but no – it will in fact be called the VW ID Polo.

That’s part of the company’s plans to badge its future EVs with more familiar, emotionally resonant names, while combustion and hybrid-powered cars will keep their existing badges too. That means that while the ID Polo will carry that 50-year-old name into the EV age, if another petrol-powered Polo does come around, it’ll keep the badge too, minus the ID.

VW ID Polo prototype - front
VW ID Polo prototype - front

So, what else is there to know about the ID Polo? So far, not a lot. Beneath that jazzy camouflage that we’re nicknaming ‘deconstructed Harlequin’, we can see that the looks won’t differ wildly from the concept.

It’s based on an updated, downscaled version of VW’s existing MEB EV platform, with the key difference that it’ll be front-wheel drive rather than the RWD setup found in cars like the ID3. That same platform will also find its way under other small VW Group EVs, including the Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq.

VW ID Polo prototype - rear
VW ID Polo prototype - rear

Oh, yeah, and as the excellent-looking ID GTI concept promised, there’s a hot one coming too. That, too, will retain the familiar GTI name rather than adopting the GTX badge VW’s used for some of its other sporty EVs. Rumour has it that it could get a Clubsport version with upwards of 280bhp and a limited-slip diff, which should see it nicely poised to take on that other upcoming electric GTi, the Peugeot e-208.

The ID Polo should be a hugely important car for VW, offering a new lower entry point to its EVs (although one that’ll soon be undercut itself by the ID1. Perhaps that’ll resurrect the Lupo name for production?). The regular car and the GTI will be on display in disguised form at the Munich Motor Show next week, before being properly launched next year.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Car Companies Can Now Put A Horse In Their EVs
Horse C15 powertrain
News
The VW ID Polo Is On The Way, And There’s A GTI Coming
VW ID Polo GTI prototype
News
Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie Is Coming Up For Sale
Daniel Ricciardo's Aston Martin Valkyrie - rear
News
These Mini JCW Concepts Really Want You To Buy Some Clothes
Mini JCW concepts
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
Every Car That Qualifies For The UK EV Grant
Skoda Elroq

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving