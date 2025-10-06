2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective

If a Genesis product manager has ever had to justify their payslips, 2025 has been the year to do it. As well as sending internal combustion to the shadow realm in the UK, the entire remaining range of cars it offers has been treated to a facelift.

First came the GV70, leaving us impressed when we got behind the wheel. Then the G80 saloon, which we were less enamoured with. Now, it’s time for the third act: the updated GV60.

As with those other two cars, visual changes are limited to some pretty subtle tweaks. The front end gets a new bumper, which gives the EV the impression of cosplaying a Toyota GR86 (which you’ll now never unsee), and all the lower trim panels are now body-coloured rather than the slightly gawky grey of before.

2025 Genesis GV60, rear

New alloy wheel designs feature across the range, still sized from 19-21 inches depending on your chosen trim, and the headlights get a new array of LEDs. Subtle changes, and not ones you’d immediately consider unless someone pointed them out truthfully, but we do think it makes for a more handsome-looking car.

Changes you’re more likely to appreciate come inside the cabin. Most notable is the new single-screen 27-inch OLED display, featuring an updated version of the previous cars’ software. It’s still one of the class-leading for ease of use to us, although you’ll still want to run Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both working wirelessly without a hitch in this case.

You’ll also find the same D-shaped steering wheel found in the updated GV70 here. Not a lot more to say on it if we’re honest, a slight point down for using a touch-sensitive control for scrolling through the display’s menus, but it can claw that back for allowing you to mute the intrusive speed limit warning bong with a hold of the audio mute button for a few seconds.

2025 Genesis GV60, interior

Other minor but welcome changes include a flat-set wireless phone charger replacing the old car’s strange, near-vertical slot, a built-in dash cam and a digital rear-view mirror. Nothing that dramatically changes the game here, but if you’re swapping your PCP deal on an old GV60 to a new one, we reckon you’ll definitely appreciate the updates.

You’ll also likely welcome the increase in battery size. Matching the updated GV70, the GV60 sees a new gross capacity 84kWh battery pack come in place of the old car’s 77.4kWh worth of cells. On paper, the GV60 can now return up to 348 miles in efficiency-favouring, single-motor Pure form. Go for the dual-motor Performance, and that’ll be 348 miles.

2025 Genesis GV60, rear

In the real world, our time on the road with the Pure gave us 3mi/kWh, which, considering a small drop in usable unquoted net capacity, will return something in the 250-mile ballpark on a full charge. Not brilliant by current standards, but not hopeless.

Power hasn’t changed, though. The Performance is still hilariously quick, its dual-motor setup drawing 483bhp. We know the platform is capable of much more courtesy of the 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but that’s still enough to make you giggle when you plant your foot.

Nor has the chassis hardware. Some additional engagement comes with the addition of Virtual Gear Shift, but it’s not enough to turn the GV60 into some sort of bonafide performance car. Steering feel is pretty muted, and it’ll be keen to understeer when you throw it into a corner.

2025 Genesis GV60, front

Brake pedal feel is a little too responsive with little room for progression, although a sharp throttle response is welcome when you’re pushing on. Hopefully, when the GV60 Magma comes as expected next year, Genesis will successfully emulate some of the fun from Hyundai’s N division. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

For normal driving, though, there’s little to whinge about. The GV60 rides comfortably as ever, road and wind noise coming into the cabin is pretty low despite the absence of any powertrain sounds, and you can alleviate the sloped roof's visibility compromises courtesy of all the on-board camera technology.

Pricing is pretty competitive as well. A GV60 Performance comes in cheaper than any EV Porsche Macan, at £67,715 with more grunt and kit to offer as standard. Granted, the Macan is a more engaging car to drive and just all-around a bit nicer.

2025 Genesis GV60, front

Perhaps more comparable is the recently updated Tesla Model Y, which the Genesis goes pound-for-pound better value for and without any of the current stigmas surrounding the brand, even if it doesn’t quite match up on the range and exclusive charging network front.

So, small changes, but certainly effective for the Genesis GV60. Two wins out of three for the refreshes, then.