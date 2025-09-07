VW ID Cross Concept Revealed, And It’s Not Far From Production

2026 will see a production VW ID Cross hit the market, and here’s your first look at it
VW ID Cross Concept, front

Volkswagen is delightfully in the process of binning off its mundane IDinsertnumber naming system, with the ID Buzz already on sale, the ID Polo just confirmed and now this, the VW ID Cross Concept.

Set to arrive in 2026, the ID Cross will go into production as the German manufacturer’s smallest electric SUV and will be joined shortly after by a road-going version of the ID Every1, albeit with a final name for that yet to be confirmed. ID Lupo, surely?

VW ID Cross Concept, side

Anyway, back to the car you see here. This concept doesn’t show the final form of the Cross, but doesn’t look all that far from production-feasible either. Aside from its gigantic 21-inch wheels, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this carry onto the road intact – even if we are getting Citroen C5 Aircross vibes from the side profile.

There’s also some pretty comprehensive technical specs accompanying the concept, which read an awful lot like the final version could. It’s based on the homologated MEB+ platform that will also underpin the Skoda Epiq, with a single electric motor producing 208bhp delivered to the front axle.

VW ID Cross Concept, rear

No word on a battery pack for the car, but it’s suggested that a range of up to 261 miles according to the WLTP cycle would be possible. That tracks with the Epiq, which is said to offer up to 264 miles from a single pack – which we believe will be 56kWh for the longest-range versions. Expect a smaller pack to be offered, too.

The interior of the Cross concept seems a little more ambitious, although kudos for Volkswagen for putting in plenty of physical interior controls. The mesh fabric upholstery throughout is a neat touch, but we’d expect it to be dropped for the final car, and with perhaps a more conventional-looking steering wheel coming in for the simplistic one here. We’d happily be wrong, though, as it’s an awfully neat-looking cabin.

VW ID Cross Concept, interior

Oh, and its seats can apparently be completely folded down to create a ‘reclining area in the style of a VW Bus’. We’ll take that, too.

No word exactly on when we’ll see the production version of the ID Cross Concept, but early 2026 feels a safe bet at this point. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

