The Hyundai Concept Three Is A Funky EV Hatch That’s Ripe For An N Version

This Munich concept features a grille that talks to you and a cute ghost mascot, and should make production as the Ioniq 3
Hyundai Concept Three - front
Hyundai Concept Three - front

This is the Hyundai Concept Three, unveiled today at the Munich Motor Show, and it can talk. Sort of – it has lights in the grille that can spell out messages, an evolution of the eight-bit ‘Parametric Pixel’ aesthetic we’ve already seen on cars like the Ioniq 5.

This, frankly, feels like a bit of crowd-pleasing motor show gimmickry, but the rest of the Concept Three has us rather intrigued. See, Hyundai is the first company to properly wow us with an electric performance car, and while the Concept Three isn’t explicitly pitched as one, it seems pretty clear to us that the company has sporting aspirations for it.

Hyundai Concept Three - rear
Hyundai Concept Three - rear

Look at that deep chin spoiler and the ducktail flick on the rear, for a start. Then there are some centrelock wheels and a beefy diffuser on which ‘May the downforce be with you’ is printed. Cheesy, but we like what it’s signalling.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. This is just a concept for now, and – praise be! – one that’s not a crossover. Instead, it’s what Hyundai calls an ‘Aero Hatch’ and what we call a funky electro-Veloster complete with that car’s asymmetrical door arrangement. Incidentally, Hyundai calls this design language ‘Art of Steel’, and says it celebrates the raw forms of said metal.

Hyundai Concept Three - interior
Hyundai Concept Three - interior

You’ll have your own opinions on its looks, but we happen to think it’s superb, and more evidence of Hyundai’s currently unstoppable form for churning out great-looking cars. Doesn’t look like it’d take much toning down for production, either.

Not on the outside, anyway – the interior, with its floating instruments, featuring customisable widgets in a setup that Hyundai calls ‘Bring Your Own Lifestyle’ (bleurgh), and those sci-fi bucket seats, might hit showrooms looking a bit less futuristic. The use of eco-friendly materials like fabrics made from recycled ocean waste and aluminium foam, though, is something we’re likely to see plenty more of on production cars soon.

Hyundai Concept Three - detail
Hyundai Concept Three - detail

There’s also a tiny ghost character motif that shows up again and again throughout the Concept Three. His name is Mr. Pix, and we love him very much.

Hyundai says the Concept Three signals its “future expansion into a new vehicle category, complementing its existing midsize and large EV models,” with Europe touted as a major market for it. In other words, we’re most likely looking at a slightly concept-ified interpretation of a future Ioniq 3. With its prior form with the Ioniq 5 N, and how racy this little tearaway already looks, we’re keeping our fingers very firmly crossed for an N version.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Skoda Could Kill Either The Octavia Or Superb
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, rear 3/4, static
News
The Hyundai Concept Three Is A Funky EV Hatch That’s Ripe For An N Version
Hyundai Concept Three - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything Revealed So Far
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
The 871bhp Polestar 5 Is Here To Make The Taycan Nervous
Polestar 5 - front
News
Skoda Vision O Revealed, And It’s Probably Your First Look At The Next Octavia
Skoda Vision O, front
News
New Renault Clio Revealed, But It’ll Be A While Before You Can Drive One
Sixth-generation Renault Clio, front 3/4

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front