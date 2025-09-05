We’ve been twiddling our thumbs waiting for something to come of BMW’s Neue Klasse concepts since the first was revealed in 2023, but finally, we’ve got the first fruit of that labour. Meet the new BMW iX3, and the start of how pretty much every BMW is going to look going forward.

Yes, that includes that fully-illuminated kidney grille, just to get that point out of the way early. Officially called ‘BMW Iconic Glow’, the optional tech sees not just the kidneys themselves lit but also the edges of the surrounding faux grille inserts. Those will also be animated when you’re heading towards the car with ‘Relaxed’, ‘Balanced’ and ‘Excited’ styles. Make of that what you will.

2026 BMW iX3, front

That’ll be the attention-grabbing piece of the new BMW iX3, but probably more interesting is the promise of a 500-mile range on a single charge, which would make it the furthest-capable EV on sale in the UK.

Its 108.7kWh battery pack is the source of that, and with charging power of up to 400kW supported, BMW reckons you’ll be able to return the pack from 10 to 80 per cent in only 21 minutes. Obviously, that’ll require a compatible charger – with anything above 350kW quite scarce on our shores at the moment.

2026 BMW iX3, rear

For the time being, at least, there’ll be just one power option for the BMW iX3. A dual-motor setup delivers a peak of 463bhp and 475lb ft of torque, allowing 0-62mph to be cracked in 4.9 seconds – not bad for what is a run-of-the-mill option in BMW’s line-up. Top speed is capped at 130mph.

There’s a pretty radical departure from what we’ve seen before with BMW for the interior. For a start, there’s a four-spoke steering wheel which makes us feel slightly uneasy to look at, and a new tech called ‘Panoramic iDrive’ which sees key information laced on a dash-width screen just below the windscreen. A funkily-shaped central infotainment screen remains, running iDrive X

2026 BMW iX3, interior

Although set to arrive on UK roads from March, you can place an order now for the BMW iX3 with prices starting at £58,755.

