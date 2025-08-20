A 789bhp Vauxhall Corsa Is Coming To Gran Turismo 7

Well, when Vauxhall teased an upcoming new GSE concept car last week, we weren’t quite sure what to expect. We were hoping for a new Manta, but partly expecting another crossover-based concept. The reality? A 789bhp Corsa Vision Gran Turismo. Yes, and indeed, ‘What?’

Meet the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, which is said to hit 0-62mph in two seconds flat, reach 199mph and has an active rear wing. Oh, and yes, it’s coming to Gran Turismo 7 – albeit with Opel badges.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, rear

Its 789bhp and 590lb ft are generated by two electric motors, one on each axle of the bonkers-looking supermini. There’s a boost function too, unlocking an extra 79bhp for four-second bursts, with that energy recuperated over 20-second periods. At least that’s all in-game anyway, don’t expect the concept to be anything more than a static showcase.

At least the real version of it looks suitably bonkers. There is a vague silhouette of the production Corsa hiding in there, mostly in the roofline, but otherwise, this is a box of aerodynamic wonder.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Those gigantic front intakes on the hillclimb-esque bumper fire air over the front wheels and across to the haunched rear arches, while an active diffuser and the rear wing we’ve already mentioned can adjust to increase downforce when cornering and reduce drag on straight, with the wing also able to deploy as an airbrake.

Inside, the Corsa VGT doesn’t have much of anything. No, really, there’s an edgy-looking seat, a roll cage and the least ergonomic-looking steering wheel we could imagine. Looks quite cool, though.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, interior

For all its minimalism, though, the interior is hiding a few tricks. Embedded within the fabrics is lighting that serves as a radar for nearby cars, and there’s a head-up display feeding key information. Presumably, that doesn’t include the coordinates of the nearest McDonald’s car park.

Don’t expect a production version of the Vauxhall Corsa GSE VGT, unless Stellantis goes on a mad one and decides to completely outdo the Renault 5 Turbo 3E. That said, don’t be surprised to see some form of a more tame road-going Corsa GSE following in the near future, likely sharing much in common with the incoming Peugeot e-208 GTi.

No word yet on when the VGT will come to Gran Turismo 7 either, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see it arrive alongside the Corvette CX.R VGT pair later this month.