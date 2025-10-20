One-Off Ferrari SC40 Pays Homage To The F40

Based on the 296 GTB, the SC40 isn’t intended to be a full F40 recreation but does make some less-than-subtle nods to the legendary supercar
Ferrari SC40, front
Ferrari SC40, front

Now, we didn't have a Ferrari F40 remake on our 2025 bingo cards, but it turns out we should’ve had something along these lines marked down. Meet the Ferrari SC40, a rather stealthily-revealed tribute to the legendary ‘80s supercar.

No major song and dance, no glossy reveal ceremony. Just a press release published late on a Friday night, long after we’d logged off for the weekend and tucked into several pints to forget our sorrows. Strange.

Ferrari SC40, rear
Ferrari SC40, rear

Although perhaps not surprising for two reasons. First of all, this is strictly a one-off produced for a presumably very well-regarded Ferrari customer at their request through Maranello’s Special Projects programme. Second, Ferrari itself is keen to describe the SC40 as a ‘new and unique design’ with some bits serving as ‘a clear homage’ to the F40 rather than a direct recreation. 

Under the skin are the bones of a 296 GTB, with its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 still producing 819bhp and 545lb ft. That also means 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed ‘over’ 205mph.

Ferrari SC40, engine
Ferrari SC40, engine

That’s the same claim as the 296, despite the F40-esque boxy rear wing presumably creating a fair bit more drag. As with the car it pays tribute to, that also has ‘SC40’ embossed within it. 

More F40-ness comes at the front with a wedgy front end (although no pop-up headlights here) and the distinctive panel gap for the rear clamshell. We must admit, references otherwise seem quite light, with much of the 296’s silhouette still recognisable. 

Ferrari SC40, seat
Ferrari SC40, seat

Likewise, the interior doesn’t stray far from the Berlinetta it's based on, save for the addition of carbon kevlar trim pieces and ‘SC40’ woven into the backrests of the seat. You’ve probably also clocked that this is indeed white, and not red like every road-going example that left Maranello in period.

No word on who the SC40 was made for, nor how much it cost them. Presumably more than we can afford, pal. Ferrari.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

One-Off Ferrari SC40 Pays Homage To The F40
