You Can Soon Order A Factory-Built RTR Ford Mustang

RTR-tuned Ford Mustangs are undoubtedly a very cool thing. The brainchild of professional drifter and “that guy from Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed”, Vaughn Gittin Jr, the company has become known for bonkers winged, turbocharged, supercharged, widened, everything else you can think ‘Stangs that go very, very sideways.

Although so well known within Mustang circles, and with some many mods on offer, RTR has never officially worked with Ford to offer a factory-built version of the pony car that comes with an OEM warranty. Not the end of the world for some people, but for most new buyers, something to consider. That’s just changed.

Ford has just revealed the factory-approved RTR Package, designed for the EcoBoost version of the S650 Mustang and bringing with it some of the signature traits of the tuning company.

For a start, it’ll be getting an anti-lag system that’s been adapted from the system used on the old Ford GT GTE race car. That should mean a flame-spitting exhaust on a car with a warranty, which we’re all for. That’ll be backed up by more power, with the 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder taken to 350bhp and 400lb ft of torque, an uplift of 35bhp and 50lb ft.

All cars equipped with the RTR pack will get the already-available Drift Brake and active exhaust system as standard, too.

Under the skin, many of the chassis components from the 5.0-litre V8-powered Dark Horse have been transplanted into the four-pot. Those include the rear subframe, front and rear swaybars, plus the adjustable strut top mounts from its optional Handling Pack.

That’s all rounded out to create the “Most badass turbocharged Mustang ever” (in the words of Gittin Jr) with RTR badging around the car, the firm’s signature grille lights and 19-inch RTR alloy wheels.

No word yet on pricing, but we’d expect this to be quite an expensive option pack when it goes on sale next summer. Not that we’ll be seeing it in the UK – Ford long ago discontinued the EcoBoost on our shores, instead rolling on with the standalone V8.