The 276bhp Vauxhall Mokka GSE Starts At £35,495

When the Vauxhall Mokka GSE was revealed over the summer, it immediately became the first Vauxhall since the Corsa VXR died nearly a decade ago to catch our attention as enthusiasts. That was because it shares its fundamental setup with two other hot EVs that have rather impressed us, the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Abarth 600e.

It would have to offer something unique, though, to be worth a look over those identically-propelled Italian cars with far more desirable badges, though, and turns out it does: value.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE - side

That's because the Mokka GSE starts at £36,995. Not only that, but it qualifies for the UK government's £1500 EV grant, which means that while that's running, you'll be able to get it from £35,495. That's compared to the £38,385 needed for a 600e Scorpionissima and £42,305 that a Junior Veloce costs, even taking into account the grants that those brands have introduced of their own volition.

What makes the Mokka GSE interesting? On the front axle, you get an electric motor making 276bhp and 254lb ft, fed by a 51kWh-usable battery, and all transmitted through a fully mechanical limited-slip diff. As well as the Alfa and Abarth, it's also a setup you'll find in Europe on the Lancia Ypsilon HF, and they'll soon be joined by the Peugeot e-208 GTi too.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Vauxhall Mokka GSE - front detail

So while it might not be particularly original, we know from the Alfa and Abarth that it’s a setup that leads to plenty of fun. That bodes well for the Mokka GSE. So too do the 5.9-second 0-62mph time and 124mph top speed.

Vauxhall hasn’t just chucked some power and a diff at the Mokka and called it a day, either. It has new double hydraulic shocks and heavily reworked axles, the rear one bringing a massive 189 per cent increase in roll stiffness over a boggo Mokka Electric. New 380mm, four-pot front brakes come from Alcon, while various high-voltage electric components come straight from the competition-spec GSE Rally. The steering and chassis have seen unspecified tweaks too.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE - interior

You’ll be able to tell it apart from the single-shot Mokka by its angrier front bumper and new 20-inch wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport EV. They can be swapped for £100 to Goodyear Eagle F1s – not quite as grippy, but they unlock the maximum 209 miles of range versus the 201 you get on the Michelins.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Inside, meanwhile, you get new Alcantara sports seats and a slightly redesigned squircular steering wheel. There’s a new GSE-specific section of the infotainment screen too, giving you info like peak G (in an electric Vauxhall crossover, remember) and acceleration data.

Vauxhall Mokka GSE - rear

So, for now, the Mokka GSE is the cheapest way to get hold of this surprisingly enthusiast-friendly set of underpinnings, although the e-208 GTi could end up undercutting again. In the meantime, though, first deliveries of the Mokka are due by the end of 2025.