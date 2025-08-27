Stop The Press: The New VW T-Roc Is Here

Shock: launches new version of extremely successful car. Fear not, though – there’s a hot one coming
VW T-Roc - front
VW T-Roc - front

We won’t blame you if you’ve lost track of Volkswagen’s range of crossovers and SUVs, all of which begin with T, and where the VW T-Roc fits in. Let us help you out – it’s one of the littler ones but not the littlest, slotting in between the T-Cross (smaller) and Tiguan (bigger).

Anyway, having arrived in 2017 and sold over 2 million units since, the time has come for a new one – and here it is. Sitting on the VW Group’s scalable MQB Evo platform, the new T-Roc is a little bigger than before, growing 120mm in length and gaining 30 litres of bootspace to bring it 475 litres seats-up. Gripping stuff, we know.

VW T-Roc - side
VW T-Roc - side

Its updated platform also allows it to be crammed with all the latest tech and driver assists, including VW’s Park Assist Pro system that allows you to get out and park the car by jabbing at your phone screen.

Inside, it’s very familiar modern VW fare, with a central screen of 13 inches in width plonked on the screen and very few physical controls. There are proper buttons on the steering wheel, though – phew.

VW T-Roc - interior
VW T-Roc - interior

It’ll come exclusively with electrified petrol powertrains, launching with two front-wheel drive mild hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbos – one with 114bhp, and another with 148bhp, both hooked to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. Later on, they’ll be joined by a bigger 2.0-litre mild hybrid plus a pair of brand new full ‘self-charging’ hybrid setups which, rather surprisingly, will be the first of their kind from VW.

The only version of the outgoing car that had any proper enthusiast appeal was the T-Roc R, which was basically a Golf R on stilts. We’re relieved to say, then, that it’s returning for the second gen. Details are under wraps for now, but like the rest of the range, it’ll be electrified in some way.

VW T-Roc - rear
VW T-Roc - rear

UK specs and pricing are coming soon, but German pre-sales for the new T-Roc start today, with costs starting from €30,845 (around £26,600). All that remains is to wonder whether the T-Roc Cabriolet will make a re-appearance. We really hope not.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

