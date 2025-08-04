Wreckreation Is Giving Off Serious Burnout Vibes

THQ Nordic’s upcoming game has a new trailer, and we’re feeling a bit nostalgic about it
First Wreckreation Trailer Since 2023 Shows Us Destruction-Heavy Gameplay

Here’s your reminder that Wreckreation is a thing in development. Admittedly, it had escaped our consciousness since adding it to a list of ‘Games to get excited for in 2024’ at the end of 2023. Yeah, sorry about that one.

The THQ Nordic-published project is alive and well, though, and we have a new trailer giving us a glimpse of the kind of gameplay to expect when it does eventually release.

It’s the first time we’ve seen anything on the game since 2023, and this trailer focuses on its destruction and carnage. It appears the game is going to focus on closed-course routes rather than an open world, with a mix of semi-realistic layouts and some bonkers Hot Wheels-style loops and jumps.

While admittedly there’s not a whole lot else we can glean from the 41-second trailer, vehicle destruction looks pretty mega. Cars appear to crumple heavily, and we even see a few literal fireballs.

Oh, and there’s a pretty diverse roster of unlicensed cars from what we’ve seen. A mix of muscle, supercars, JDM-esque treats and SUVs. Hopefully, some real oddball inclusions will come too, mimicking THQ Nordic’s other title in its stable, Wreckfest.

We’re getting real Burnout 3 vibes here. Probably no shock when you learn the developer behind Wreckreation, Three Fields Entertainment, was started by two of Burnout’s original creators.

First Wreckreation Trailer Since 2023 Shows Us Destruction-Heavy Gameplay

Previously, the studio has attempted to revive a Burnout-style game with Dangerous Driving, albeit to mixed results.

Sadly, we still don’t have a release date for Wreckreation, or even a window in which to expect it. Maybe we’ll hang fire on putting it on a games to look forward to in 2026 list later this year.

We do know it’ll be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, which are somehow still alive and kicking.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice Has Nothing To Do With Game Of Thrones
VW ID3 GTX Fire & Ice - front
News
VW Designer Reveals Sketches Of Abandoned Sports Car Proposal
VW EV sports car design sketch - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
Mercedes Is Lighting Up Whole Grilles Now
Toys and Gadgets
We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
News
Contain Your Excitement: The Honda Civic Has Been Facelifted
Honda Civic Hybrid - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving