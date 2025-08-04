Wreckreation Is Giving Off Serious Burnout Vibes

Here’s your reminder that Wreckreation is a thing in development. Admittedly, it had escaped our consciousness since adding it to a list of ‘Games to get excited for in 2024’ at the end of 2023. Yeah, sorry about that one.

The THQ Nordic-published project is alive and well, though, and we have a new trailer giving us a glimpse of the kind of gameplay to expect when it does eventually release.

It’s the first time we’ve seen anything on the game since 2023, and this trailer focuses on its destruction and carnage. It appears the game is going to focus on closed-course routes rather than an open world, with a mix of semi-realistic layouts and some bonkers Hot Wheels-style loops and jumps.

While admittedly there’s not a whole lot else we can glean from the 41-second trailer, vehicle destruction looks pretty mega. Cars appear to crumple heavily, and we even see a few literal fireballs.

Oh, and there’s a pretty diverse roster of unlicensed cars from what we’ve seen. A mix of muscle, supercars, JDM-esque treats and SUVs. Hopefully, some real oddball inclusions will come too, mimicking THQ Nordic’s other title in its stable, Wreckfest.

We’re getting real Burnout 3 vibes here. Probably no shock when you learn the developer behind Wreckreation, Three Fields Entertainment, was started by two of Burnout’s original creators.

Previously, the studio has attempted to revive a Burnout-style game with Dangerous Driving, albeit to mixed results.

Sadly, we still don’t have a release date for Wreckreation, or even a window in which to expect it. Maybe we’ll hang fire on putting it on a games to look forward to in 2026 list later this year.

We do know it’ll be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, which are somehow still alive and kicking.