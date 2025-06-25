The Nissan Patrol Nismo Is A Block Of Flats With 495bhp

After a brief absence, Nissan’s Nismo performance brand recently returned to Europe. However, it was on the Ariya Nismo, an electric crossover that hasn’t exactly won the hearts of those with fond memories of saving up for hopped-up, ultra-rare tuned Skylines in Gran Turismo 2.

Over in the Middle East, Nismo’s just revealed a new model with a 495bhp, 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6. Sounds a bit more like it, although you may want to temper your expectations: it’s still a gigantic eight-seater SUV. Meet the Nissan Patrol Nismo.

Nissan Patrol Nismo - rear

It features the same VR35DETT V6 as the regular Patrol, but that output is 70bhp up on the standard car. That’s more power than early versions of the R35 GT-R, but considering the Patrol Nismo’s engine has 2.8 tonnes to haul around, don’t expect it to go beating any GT-Rs in drag races. Torque remains the same at 516lb ft, although the nine-speed automatic gearbox has been recalibrated for snappier shifts.

Although it would appear at first glance to have the same aerodynamic properties as the Southbank Centre, Nissan says it’s put real effort into optimising the aero on the Patrol Nismo. All the extra fins and wings bring proper downforce-generating properties, and the various extra vents upping the cooling potential.

Nissan Patrol Nismo - wheel detail

Elsewhere, the Patrol’s electronic dampers and power steering have been given a Nismo-specific tune, and there are a set of 22-inch forged aluminium RAYS wheels, 23 per cent lighter than the ones on the standard car. Nismo has fiddled with the exhaust system, too, as well as the engine noise being pumped into the cabin.

All those extra aero bits, as well as the usual Nismo red accents and the exclusive colour choice of Stealth Grey, are how you tell the Nismo apart from the regular patrol. Those, and the central rear fog light, apparently inspired by Nissan’s Formula E racers. Sigh. On the inside, meanwhile, there’s a lot more red for up to eight(!) occupants to enjoy.

Nissan Patrol Nismo - interior

The Patrol Nismo will be available to order in the Middle East next month, and the Middle Eastern market is where it’ll stay. However, the Patrol is sold in North America as the Armada, of which a basically identical Nismo version has been revealed at the same time. For whatever reason, though, the Armada only gets 460bhp. Not that this makes much difference to us in Europe, where all our future Nismo models are likely to be powered by electricity and nothing else.