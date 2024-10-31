10 Free Driving Games You Should Play Right Now

an increasingly more expensive hobby. Particularly so if sim racing grabs you by its claws, and onto the path of wallet-wincing rigs.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. If you know where to look, you can find a plethora of free driving games on the market from more hardcore simulators to boredom-busting arcade racers. There are even a few good ones out there too, and we’ve picked out 10 you should give a crack.

1. Copa Petrobras de Marcas

Copa Petrobras de Marcas is the work of Reiza Studios and brings Brazilian touring car racing to the PC, allowing you to compete using licenced cars across some of Brazil’s most impressive race tracks.

Just for the sheer quirkiness, Copa Petrobras de Marca has appeal, but there’s genuinely good reason to give this sim-focused title a try. Effectively an advert for oil company Petrobras, the game is full of licensed Brazilian race tracks and a whole host of touring cars for you to go wheel-to-wheel with. Granted, it’s best played with a wheel and locks you to cockpit view, but it’s an option if you’ve sunk all your budget into that new direct drive wheelbase.

Get Copa Petrobras de Marcas here

2. CarX Drift Racing 2

Mobile racing games can often be one-dimensional - usually with side-scrolling button tapping or strategy games masquerading as a racing game. However, CarX Drift Racing 2 is a bonafide drifting simulator and quite a good one at that. Cars aren’t licenced (though it doesn’t take an expert to tell what they’re mimicking) but the handling is convincing. There’s a paid-for console and PC version too, though the mobile take isn’t that far from as polished - and supports Bluetooth controllers.

Get CarX Drift Racing 2 on Google Play or the App Store

3. Trackmania

Trackmania has a special place in our hearts. The old-school among us may remember Nations Forever as the go-to, free-to-play choice for an arcadey time trial fix. Well, reminisce not, as the newest Trackmania is essentially a remastered and upgraded version of our beloved. It captures the spirit of the original, but with better graphics and more platforms to play on (as well as PC, it’s on Xbox and PlayStation).

Get Trackmania here

4. RaceRoom Racing Experience

RaceRoom is free to play at the point of entry, though we’ll note early you’ll have to pay for access to the vast majority of content. That said, as a way to dip your toes into sim racing without committing any money to it, it’s a good place to start - with excellent driving physics and year-round competitive multiplayer events. Think of it as a bit like iRacing on a budget.

Get RaceRoom Racing Experience here.

5. Top Drives

The best driving games sometimes don’t involve driving at all. If you’ve ever played a game of Top Trumps and enjoyed it, then Top Drives is likely up your street. Better still, you only need a reasonably modern smartphone to play it too.

Effectively, you build a hand of cars as you would cards, and go head-to-head to out-stat your opponent. Rather than simply relying on the numbers to win though, you do get to watch the action play out in an animated race.

All the cars in the game are licensed and range from everyday commuter appliances to exotic supercars. There’s even a Skoda 422 in there, somewhere.

Get Hutch Top Drives on Google Play Store and the App Store.

6. Extreme Off-Road Cars 2

With nine off-road trails to compete on and five cars that you can choose from, Extreme Off-Road Cars 2 presents a true test of your technical driving abilities and invokes creative manoeuvres. It’s played directly from your browser, so you can jump straight from Facebook or whatever and into a Bowler-tuned Range Rover. From there, feel free to begin your ascent to the summit of a set of very questionable hills.

Play Extreme Off-Road Cars 2 here.

7. Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite has changed a lot since you last played it. Once a zombie survival game-turned-battle royale microtransaction wallet ransack fest, the ‘game’ is now effectively a platform on which others are built. The microtransactions remain, mind you.

Among its abundance of modes is Rocket Racing, developed by Psyonix, the brains behind Rocket League. Mash the mechanics of the car football title combined with a Mario Kart-style racer and you’re in the right ballpark. It’s good fun and better still, if you’re a Rokt Leeg regular, you can carry a tonne of cosmetics between both games.

Download Fortnite here.



8. Asphalt Legends Unite

Asphalt games have been consistently among the best mobile racers out there, and Asphalt Legends Unite continues that trend. An updated version of Asphalt 9, the refreshed arcade-focused racer is a bit like a mix of Outrun mixed with Need For Speed, offering very drift-heavy racing and a variety of licenced and customisable cars.

It’s free-to-play on mobile, Xbox and PC - though does come with the caveat of microtransactions laced through. That said, you don’t have to spend a penny to have fun with it.

Get Asphalt 9 here

9. CSR 2

Drag racing games are among the most common forms of mobile racers, but none do it better than CSR 2. It’s packed with real-world cars, a variety of permanent and limited-time challenges plus even competitive online multiplayer. The gameplay is simple - requiring you to time a launch and gear changes right - but very addictive too.

Get CSR 2 on Google Play or the App Store

10. Real Racing 3

If you’re looking for a taste of Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport on your mobile, Real Racing 3 is your best bet. Developed by EA, it’s a racer with a much heavier simulation focus than any mobile game has a right to be - plus the graphics are impressive too. As well as using touchscreen controls, the game even supports Bluetooth controllers and the physics are convincing. It’s a fun and accessible way into simulation racing, and all for free.

Get Real Racing on Google Play or the App Store