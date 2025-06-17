Here’s The Lowdown On The Very Wide Pikes Peak Ford Mustang Mach-E

Upwards of 1400bhp and over three tonnes of downforce are the headlines on the car Ford will attempt a second straight Pikes Peak win with
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - front
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - front

In less than a week, plenty of very brave individuals are going to hammer their way up a mountain in Colorado for this year’s running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Last year, this gruelling event was won outright by Ford in a specially-designed electric racer based on the F-150 Lightning, and it isn’t mucking around in its attempts to retain that glory this year.

First unveiled a couple of weeks ago without a proper livery and with details scarce, the company has now given us the full lowdown on the Ford Super Mustang Mach-E that’ll be running up the 12.4-mile, 156-turn hillclimb course this year.

Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - interior
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - interior

As we expected, it’s running the same powertrain as its two predecessors, the F-150 SuperTruck and the Transit SuperVan 4.2. That’s a triple-motor setup developed by Austrian specialist STARD, which upwards of 1400bhp to all four wheels. It runs off a high-performance 50kWh battery pack, which can be topped up with up to 710kW of regenerative braking.

As suggested by that shovel-like front splitter, ginormous rear wing, and a diffuser seemingly modelled on the Channel Tunnel, downforce plays a rather big role in the Super Mustang Mach-E. Ford says that at 150mph, the equivalent of a staggering 3130kg is pushing it into the road.

Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - rear
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - rear

That should come in handy around Pikes Peak’s many, many turns, as should the fact that the Mach-E is a handy 114kg-ish lighter than the F-150 that took the win last year.

Driving the Super Mach-E will once again be Ford’s Pikes Peak helmsmith of choice, Romain Dumas. He’s not only a double outright Le Mans winner, but a five-time overall victor at the mountain, including setting the all-time record in the Volkswagen ID.R back in 2018. We’re not expecting Ford’s latest machine to challenge that, but the safe money would seem to be on it already having this year’s win wrapped up.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

