£250k Bentley vs cheap Bentley - Balling On A Budget

So, you want a Bentley, but a £250,000 Flying Spur is just... a little bit out of your budget. What are your options? Well, that's what we're here to help with today. 

Join us as we compare a brand-new Bentley with a 1990 Mulsanne S picked up for almost pennies. We'll be putting both through a series of challenges - some you may expect, others you won't - to see if you really can ball on a budget, and just how much has really changed over the course of three decades. 

Stay tuned to find out if a 35-year-old Bentley is a shrewd buy, or if you're better off spending your cash on lottery tickets...

